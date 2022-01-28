The Professional Recertification Advisory Council is born

Cecilio Santander.

The federated scientific societies in the Federation of Medical Scientific Associations of Spain (Facme) have agreed to constitute the Professional Recertification Advisory Council to promote the implementation of the model that will be implemented in Spain.

In this way, and after the meeting held last week with the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (Cgcom) and the Ministry of Healththe representatives of the SSCC, who met last Thursday, as announced Medical Writinghave decided to go a step further and continue advancing in the definition of professional recertification in Spain.

Thus, Facme will not only get you to the General Directorate of Professional Regulation the documentation already available regarding the recertification processes of each of the federated SSCCs – documents that show the intense work carried out in recent years – but will also provide new information as a result of the work of the recently created Recertification Advisory Council after the new analysis you perform.

The Professional Recertification Advisory Council will be led by Cecilia Santandermember of the Board of Directors of Facme, and a member appointed by each of the scientific societies will be part of it.



Recertification in Spain, a successful model

In addition to compiling existing documents from the various SSCCs, this Advisory Council will review the successful recertification models that are implemented in other countries and will provide support to those SSCCs that require it to update their model.

With this work, Facme wants to contribute to the recertification process in Spain really serves its purpose of ensuring patient safety and confidence in the care provided. It will also ensure the implementation of a transparent, harmonized process that values ​​the SSCC as guarantors of the best knowledge in each of the areas.