The Queen of the South 2

The successful series starring Kate del Castillo has just hit the screen thanks to the international Telemundo signal with its second season.

Teresa Mendoza “The Mexican” is back with the second season of The Queen of the South, the successful series that tells the life of the famous drug trafficker who managed to build an empire in Spain.

This cycle continues with the events of the first season. Let us remember that after his escape from Spain, for testifying against Epifanio Vargas, Teresa (Kate del Castillo) He is living a quiet life in Italy with his little daughter Sofia.

Let’s remember that at the end of the fiction, “the Mexican” finds out that she is expecting Teo’s son, who betrayed her by allying himself with the police to destroy Teresa. The Queen of the South decides to eliminate her love, after what she did.

After eight years away from the drug world and living a peaceful life in Italy, safe thanks to the witness protection program, Teresa must return to that world in order to save her daughter. Little Sofia is kidnapped by Epifanio Vargas (Humberto Zurita), the great villain of the first season and the new presidential candidate wants to force Teresa to return to Mexico to help him destroy the opposition candidate and win the presidency.

Where to watch the second season of La Reina del Sur and when are the new episodes released?

The series arrived on Telemundo Internacional with its 2nd season last Tuesday, January 18 with a double episode from Monday to Friday starting at 9PM MEX/ GUA, 11:10PM ARG, 7PM COL and in more than 22 countries throughout Latin America.

Check out the trailer below.