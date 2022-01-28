The reason for the name of Ángela Aguilar’s ranch

“The Soyate”, that is the name of the emblematic Ranch where the talented lives Angela Aguilar and the rest of the family. The reason for the name has a beautiful love story behind it. An iconic property that his grandfather, Don Anthony Aguilar, chose to measure to surprise who was his love, Wild flower.

The Ranch “The Soyate” was the only property inherited by the Aguilar dynasty after Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre died. It is located in Villanueva, Zacatecas and continues to be the proof of love that “El Charro de México” professed to his beloved.

Rancho “El Soyate” and the beautiful history of its name

It was Don Antonio Aguilar’s idea. At that time, the singer was very much in love with Flor Silvestre, and wanted to surprise his beloved by building the property to suit her. It was precisely Flor Silvestre who, once, remembered what he told her when they got married: “He told me ‘I’m going to build your house’ and he did so.”

The property has thousands of hectares and has a hacienda that Antonio had built for the whole family to live. It has several rooms and a chapel where many photographs of Patriarch Antonio are exhibited. Likewise, it has stables where all the members of the family take care of the children. horses who then participate in the concerts.

In front of the main house there is a large garden and huge brick walls. The reality is that not only architecture has an exciting mystique inside and out, but the choice of its Name. The ranch surrounds a large love story and the name “El Soyate” was decided by Antonio Aguilar for a reason.

it was the same Wild flower Who said it: “They cannot say that my dear Antonio made it for another person, but rather for me that it was his flower”. For being an emblematic place full of nature, green and many flowers of all kinds, El Charro gave it that name in honor of his beloved wife.

Surely this Ranch, in addition to continuing to unite the family, it has a mystical history and a lot of love, that is why it is the young woman’s favorite place Angela Aguilar. Did you know?