the reason why Cristiano Ronaldo blocked Transfermarkt, the site that quotes the world’s soccer players

2022-01-27

While Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes in Dubai in this national team break, the Portuguese is still in the news and in the last few hours they confirmed the reason why he blocked one of the most followed sports pages in the world.

They affirm that Cristiano is causing many problems to the United

If a few weeks ago the Italian Antony Cassano revealed that Ronaldo sent him a message answering your criticism for the level he had shown in the Juventus, was not the only one to receive a response from the Portuguese although this one is more curious because it went to the people of Transfermarkt, the site that quotes the players of the planet.

In an interview with The Athletic, christian swart, coordinator of Transfermatkt, confessed that “we cannot tag Cristiano Ronaldo because he blocked us after seeing his market value.”

swart account that the top scorer in history did not like being valued at €75 million when he was 35 years old and still a member of the Juventus.