The Ricky Martin song that had an error in its video clip

After several years, a fan of Ricky Martin brought to light a error at video clip of the song “come here”. Apparently, it drew a lot of attention because it is a very rude detail that was overlooked, both by the Puerto Rican and Maluma, and also the producers.

It should be remembered that the songcome here” was one of the many hits released by the Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin Many years ago. This production was made in 2016 with a special collaboration of its Colombian counterpart, Maluma. Likewise, it should be remembered that it was at the time when he was in full swing of his career and devastated everything.

Apparently, when both singers thought that the topic was already history, a TikTok fan took a closer look at the video clip of said song and discovered a very grotesque mistake. It is seen that it is in the first scenes of it, precisely, when they appear Maluma Y Ricky Martin.

What is the error of the Ricky Martin and Maluma video clip about?

First, it is worth noting that, once he discovered the error of said video clip from Ricky Martin, the tiktoker shared it with all his followers without hesitation and it quickly became a viral phenomenon. Apparently, the young man had no problem capturing the Puerto Rican singer as well as the Colombian.

In this way, he asked them, about the legend that accompanies the video, the following: “Can you explain to me what the idea of ​​this scene was?”. Without a doubt, the TikTok user was very meticulous in his observation. Step by step he described to them that something was not right. His story begins by saying:

“The video begins with him (Ricky Martin) and Maluma talking, I guess at the entrance of a hotel.” Then he added: “But pay attention to that guy and this girl” while the camera brings her closer to the 2 “receptionists” who are a young man and a girl.

They pretend to be with a computer, writing”. “So then, the tiktoker notices his first discovery: “There is a faucet” while the image is closely focused on the exact place where the young woman is typing on her computer. Then, he zooms in on the receptionist and says: “He keeps pretending. Look how he makes himself look at a screen.”

He goes on with his account of the scene and adds: “So, Ricky Martín says (to Maluma): ‘Let’s take a picture. And when they do that (laughs) we can see that there is nothing. Any. There isn’t even a screen.”

Saying error that highlights the young, refers to the one shownr. Apparently, in the place where the computers were supposed to be, now it is seen in detail, thanks to the selfie, that there is absolutely nothing. As if that were not enough, in the place where the woman pretended to touch the computer, you can see that there is a sink and behind it, an oven.

The detail makes it very clear that the place was not a reception, but a kitchen. So it was that the tiktoker wondered and asked the singers: “What’s going on?”. Faced with such detailed evidence that something went wrong in the video clip of “Come pa’ca”, the success it once had resurfaced and quickly gained some 19,000 views with many comments, opinions and explanations of what left even more doubts.

Do you think that Ricky Martin or Maluma come out to answer him?