The sincere answer of Toni Kroos on Real Madrid and Mbappé

The 32-year-old German is already facing his seventh season at Chamartín. In his journey he has given more than 20,000 passes with 93% effectiveness

January 27, 2022 8:58 p.m.

Toni Kroos, in addition to being one of the best players in the world and being the engine of Real Madrid, is also one of the players who speaks the clearest when it comes to declaring. The German is quite active on his different social networks, where he usually responds to fans and sometimes intervenes in some controversy.

This week, the German crack offered an interview to Televisión Española (TVE) where he took stock of the current events in the white club and responded to the issues of the moment. The player spoke about his next Champions League tie against PSG, a duel that will have many incentives such as Ramos’ account at the Bernabéu, Kylian Mbappé in front of what could be future fans and a rivalry that will undoubtedly grow after the novel of the past transfer market for the French striker.

In the Champions League against Ramos and PSG: “He wasn’t just another teammate, he was the captain. It’s going to be a bit strange to face him.”

Possible signing of the French crack: “Mbappé is very top and at Real Madrid we always want the best players.”

A complicated and tight calendar: “It is very difficult to understand the issue of the calendar. In the next games we play the season.”

Hazard’s situation: “I believe in Eden, quality is not lost from one day to the next.”

Barça’s improvement with Xavi: “The truth is that I don’t see many Barcelona games.”

On retiring in Chamartín: “I’m very happy here, not only me, but also my family. My idea and that of the club is to retire here.”