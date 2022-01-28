The starting players for the 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland are ready

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is just weeks away, and on Thursday night the NBA revealed the 10 voted starters along with the two game captains who will select their teams for the final showdown in Cleveland on February 2.

Photo: EFE

According to the latest fan voting revelation, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had overtaken Golden State Warriors figure Stephen Curry as the Western Conference vote-getting leader, which placed the ‘King’ in line to be captain for the fifth consecutive year. Curry, meanwhile, was in a tight race with the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant to start at point guard.

The race is even tighter in the East, where three players are separated by less than 200,000 votes for the second shooting spot.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant will be the captains.

2022 #NBAAllStar Team Captains!#TeamLeBron#TeamDurant Tune-in to the 2022 NBA All-Star Draft Show: Thursday, Feb 10 at 6:30 PM ET on TNT pic.twitter.com/XvZNSKf38w — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 28, 2022

It will also be the 18th consecutive time James has started an ASG. The largest amount in history.

Joining James as Western Conference starters are Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant in the backcourt, along with reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, of the Denver Nuggets, and forward Andrew Wiggins of the Warriors in the attacking zone.

Out East, Durant, a 12-time All-Star, is joined by Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young in the backcourt and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in the frontcourt.

Curry, now an 8-time All-Star, has helped Golden State return to the top tier of the Western Conference after two injury-plagued years that snapped the Warriors’ streak of five straight trips to the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, Morant makes his first All-Star appearance as Memphis, one of the league’s most entertaining teams, has moved into third place in the West.

Jokic will be in his fourth straight All-Star Game, averaging 26.2 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game for Denver this season, buoying the Nuggets who will miss Jamal Murray all season and Michael Porter Jr. for so least for a handful more games. Wiggins, who is averaging 18.1 points per game and shooting 40% from 3-point range, will make his first All-Star appearance.

DeRozan, who joined the Bulls as a free agent this summer after playing the previous two seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, has played a pivotal role in Chicago’s resurgence to the top of the Eastern Conference standings, earning consideration Most Valuable Player award thanks to his impressive decisive game while averaging 26.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Young makes his second All-Star after averaging 27.7 points and 9.3 assists while posting career best shooting percentages of 45.3 overall and 38 from 3-point range.

While Philadelphia has made it through the season without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, Embiid has picked up the slack in spades, averaging career highs in points (29) and assists (4.3) per game, as well as a shooting percentage. triples (38). to keep the 76ers in the middle of the East playoff picture. And Antetokounmpo has been the one constant for the defending champion Bucks this season amid a steady stream of injuries and absences from COVID-19, averaging a career-high 28.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

The All-Star reserves, who will be selected by coaches in both conferences, will be revealed next Thursday on TNT. James and Durant will then pick their respective teams, a format the league first instituted in 2018.