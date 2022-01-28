The time that Pedro Aquino would be low with Club América

During the last hours, it was reported that the player of the Eagles of America, Peter Aquinas was not contemplated to be part of the call for the Peruvian team, because after an MRI, it was revealed that the azulcrema element suffered a contusion in the fifth metatarsal of the left foot, which forced him to miss Tuesday’s training with the combo.

What the player’s injury implies

For its part, the Peruvian National Team announced through a statement that the soccer player will not play the matches corresponding to the CONMEBOL qualifiers and must report to his club when he arrives in Mexico City.

“The Peruvian National Team regrets to inform that the midfielder of América de México, Pedro Aquino, has been disaffected from the call for the next double date of the South American Qualifiers for medical reasons, for which he is being made available to his club. Prompt recovery , Pedro”, emphasizes the document.

On the other hand, according to ESPN, Peru contacted the Americanist club to send the medical report that was made to Aquino, with the aim that they know in detail the medical diagnosis that was made by the doctor July Safe.

When will Aquino arrive in Coapa?

The player is expected to arrive in Mexico City this Wednesday and it is expected that he will also receive specialized care from the Mexican club and the necessary care and recommendations for the evolution of his case.

How long will he have to be away from the courts?

According to the latest reports, in case the player has to be intervened, he would be out for 2 or 3 months, so the strategist Santiago Solari will have to look for a substitute to replace Aquino.

History of injury

It is not the first time that Pedro Aquino has been immersed in a situation of this type, since in November of last year, the player also suffered an injury with his team against the Venezuelan squad and according to information provided by TUDN, on that occasion , the Eagles of America had to send a letter to the Peruvian Federation to express their disagreement with the management that was being carried out in the case of Pedro, whom they had three weeks under observation and therefore, they asked the team not to call to his element, but apparently, the request of the group of Coapa was not well seen.