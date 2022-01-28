The VAR was installed in the Olympic stadium and is ready for the Honduras-Canada game

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

At the Olympic stadium in San Pedro Sula there will be a before and after this Thursday regarding technology in professional football and it will be in a qualifying game for Qatar-2022. The VAR (Assistance to the Referee by Video) has been installed correctly in the Sampedrano venue. They did it five hours before the start of the duel and the screen on which Jamaican referee Daneon Parchment will see the replays is installed near the substitute benches.

The VAR was installed on the track of the Olympic stadium.

The Mediapro company, which also operates the VAR in Mexico, has been in charge of installing the technology that will help the whistlers to make better decisions in the Honduras-Canada match. The company has transferred a mobile unit to the Olympic and they were assigned a box area where the referees who will control the VAR will be located to review the plays.

Video arbitration technology is used for the first time in Honduras.