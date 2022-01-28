There are already 14 teams qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Tehran, Iran.

With its victory against Iraq (1-0), the Iranian team became the fourteenth team qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup for which Saudi Arabia put a foot and a half, which signed a victory against Syria (2-0) with which he took a step forward towards the World Cup. For the third consecutive time, Iran will have a presence in a World Cup. He did not miss the appointment in Brazil 2014 and in Russia 2018 and, once again, the team led by the Croatian Dragan Skocic will be among the best to try to overcome their best historical record, the group stage. Iran, with the presence of women in the stands for the second time in history (2,000 fans), added the last points it needed thanks to a goal from Mehdi Taremi early in the second half. The Porto striker did not fail, he extended his magical week at the Portuguese club (a couple of goals in the last two days) and complicated Iraq, who still have options to be third but will practically have to win the three remaining games to continue in the ointment

Iran’s players celebrating Mehdi Taremi’s goal.

His pursuer, South Korea, did not fail either, although he also added three points for the jousting. They beat Lebanon 0-1, which, like Iraq, is up to their necks in water and four points from the United Arab Emirates, which occupies the desired third place. Thanks to a goal from Cho Gue-Sung, the Korean team only needs a draw in the next day to be in Qatar. For now, third place goes to the United Arab Emirates, who gained momentum after beating Syria 2-0. Ciao Canedo, in the first part, and Yahya Alghassani, in the second, certified the superiority of a team that will play everything in the last days. For direct classification, you will need a miracle. He must win all nine points at stake and South Korea lose them. In group A, at the moment Saudi Arabia leads the way, who signed a long-suffering victory against Oman (1-0) and maintains their five-point lead over third-placed Australia. With Feras Al Brikan’s goal in the opening minutes of the second half, he put himself in a good position to earn his ticket to Qatar. They will live three days of infarction with direct confrontations against Japan and Australia.

The players put on a huge party on the field after qualifying for the World Cup.