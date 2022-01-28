These Amazon Devices Will Change Your Home Forever

Some of the Alexa compatible devices drop in price, start creating your smart home.

With these Amazon devices you can start creating your smart home, it’s much easier than you think. The 4th generation Echo Dotone of the best-selling speakers, falls to the €39.99. On the other hand, the fire tv stickwhich will give a new life to your television, can be yours too for less than 40 euros.

Alexa will allow you to take control of these devices, and with it that of many others. “Alexa, turn on the TV and put Urban Tecno on YouTube”. “Alexa, dim the lights and put on Netflix”. The possibilities are many, you just have to start exploring them.

Echo Dot (4th Gen.)

The small round smart speaker from Amazon will look great anywhere in your home. The 4th generation Echo Dot is perfect for creating a whole network of connected speakers. You will have the possibility to control other smart devices with your voiceand if you don’t have, you just have to create them yourself with these smart plugs.

Invoke Alexa to ask her for what you need, Amazon’s speaker has raised the level of audio quality and is also a joy to listen to music. Believe me, I have it in several rooms and I really enjoy it.

fire tv stick

This little device, much like a pen driveit just needs to be plugged in one of the HDMI ports on your TV to work. Connect it to your WiFi network and everything will be ready. Does your television have an outdated smart TV? Not working as it should? The Fire TV Stick is the solution to all these problems.

You can play the best streaming content on your TV together with apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Everything in Full HD resolution. You will also have the best music at your fingertips with Amazon Music, Spotify and many more. Whenever you need it, Alexa will be there to help you. Ask him to find a movie, or ask him about the results of your favorite soccer team.

This is how Alexa works

To get started, you just have to call her with your voice and ask her what comes to mind. “Alexa, set an alarm for 1 hour from now”, “Alexa, remind me tonight to put on the washing machine”, “Alexa, turn on Fire TV and turn on YouTube”…

We do not forget the skillsapplications that they can help you get the most out of it to the Amazon assistant. In its store you can find games and Skills related to different themes.

Related topics: Amazon, Offers, Technology

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!