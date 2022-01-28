These are the emergency numbers in New York and New Jersey that you should have on hand after the ravages of Ida | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Admin 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 21 Views

With a powerful Nor’easter forecast to hit the East Coast, which could dump significant inches of snow from Long Island to parts of New Jersey and Connecticut, it’s important to be aware of emergency tools at your fingertips. available to residents of the tri-state area.

Officials encouraged New Yorkers to sign up for Notify NYC, the city’s free emergency notification system. Through Notify NYC, e to receive phone calls, texts, and email alerts about severe weather events and emergencies. To sign up for Notify NYC, call 311. .

New Jersey offers a similar service through the state police department, which is at this link. Connecticut also has an emergency notification service, which people can sign up for by filling out this short form.

Emergency numbers in New York

Medical, fire or police emergencies: 911

New York Emergency Department: 311

NYSEG Power Outage or Emergency: (800) 752-6633

Roadside Assistance: (800) 842-223

Fire Department NY (FDNY): (718) 999-2000

Fire Department in The Bronx (718) 999-3333

Brooklyn Fire Department: (718) 999-4444

Manhattan Fire Department: (212) 999-5555

Queens Fire Department (718) 999-5555

Staten Island Fire Department: (718) 999-6666

Depression and suicide risk: (800) 273-8255.

NYSEG Natural Gas Emergency: (800) 572-1121

Transport system: 511

New Jersey Emergency Numbers

Medical, fire or police emergencies: 911

New Jersey Emergency Department: 211

Power outages and emergencies: (800) 436-7734

New Jersey Fire Department: 911

Traffic conditions: 211

Gas Leaks: (800) 427-5325

Highway Information: (800) 213-9419

Transportation System Information: 511

For depression and suicide risk: (800) 273-8255.

Emergency Numbers in Connecticut

Connecticut Light and Power: (800) 286-200

United Illuminating: 1 (800) 7- CALLULI or (203) 499-3333

Connecticut Red Cross 24/7 Disaster Services: 1 (877) 287-3327

State Department of Transportation: (860) 594-2000

Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection: 1 (860) 685-8190

Connecticut Department of Public Health 1 (860) 509-8000

Connecticut Poison Control Center.. 1 (800) 222-1222

You may also like…

Serious flooding in New Jersey after damage caused by remnants of Ida

loading

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

$8B New York Commercial Bank To Offer Bitcoin Services Cryptocurrency News

Flushing Financial Corporation, the parent company behind New York-based Flushing Bank, has partnered with crypto …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved