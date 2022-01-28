These are the options for Ecuador to qualify directly for Qatar 2022 | Soccer | sports

With three rounds remaining in the South American qualifying round, the Tricolor is third with 24 points.
With 24 points in the South American qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after fifteen presentations, Mathematically, Ecuador (3rd position) can secure its ticket to the next World Cup in the match of the sixteenth day (antepenultimate) of the qualifier, depending on the results of tomorrow’s games that complete the fifteenth date. La Tri will visit Peru next Tuesday, in Lima.
In the rest of the pre-world championship, the team from Gustavo Alfaro It will have to host the already classified Argentina, while as a visitor it will face the Peruvians, still with clear options to reach Qatar, and Paraguay.
How many points does Ecuador need to qualify for the 2022 World Cup?
- Obtain three more points and, therefore, not lose against Peru, regardless of the results of the other teams in the remaining dates.
- Add another two units until the end of the tie and, in addition, that in the match between Colombia and Peru (Friday, January 28) there is a winner and that in Chile vs. Uruguay (last day, at the end of March) there is no winner.
- Win only one of the nine pending points to be played, provided that Colombia does not win in more than two games and that Uruguay loses at least one game. (D)