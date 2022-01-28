these are their new prices

The iPhone 12 Y iPhone 13 They are two of the best Apple devices in recent years, located at an intermediate point between the basic iPhone SE and the powerful iPhone of the ‘Pro’ range. If they already have a cheaper price than the latter, now they can be obtained with an additional discount on Amazon.
Guarantees offered
Besides having 3 years warranty According to the new legislation that came into force on January 1, you should know that there is an interesting 30 day return period that will help you to test them thoroughly and, if they do not convince you, return them for a refund. And all this with full guarantees of being new and original as they are marketed by Apple itself, but with the advantage of having discounts compared to the brand’s official stores.
Current discounts on iPhone 12 and 13
Unfortunately, now is not the time when we find the greatest discounts on these devices, since in previous months we had better offers. However, taking into account the shortage of stock that exists due to the component crisis and how coveted they are, they offer discounts that are worth taking into account.
At the time of publishing this post, the discounts we found for the iPhone 13mini these are:
- 128GB versions:
- Black or red colour: 50 euro discount
- 512GB versions:
- Pink colour: 90 euro discount
- Blue or red colour: 50 euro discount
- black colour: 43 euro discount
If you are interested in a iPhone 12 standard, the discounts are these:
- 64GB versions:
- Color purple, blue, white or red: 80 euro discount
- Black or green colour: 110 euro discount
- 128GB versions:
- White or green colour: 64 euro discount
- Color purple, blue, black or red: 60 euro discount
- 256GB versions:
- Purple or white color: 96 euro discount
- Green color: 80 euro discount
- black colour: 40 euro discount
- Red color: 35 euro discount
- Color blue: 30 euro discount
And if you want the brand new iPhone 13these are the offers you should take into account:
- 128GB versions:
- Red color: 50 euro discount
- 256GB versions:
- Any color (red, blue, white, black or pink): 50 euro discount
- 512GB versions:
- Color red, blue, white or black: 50 euro discount
