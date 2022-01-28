They ended their relationship: This is the love story of Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy

A new controversy is added to the relationship of William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez, as the actor shared a publication on his social networks where he announces his separation ensuring that they maintain a good relationship for their children, Christopher and Kailey.

“We want to let you know that after thinking it over we have decided to end our relationship, but we will continue to be the beautiful family that we are and the best parents for our children. That will never change,” the actor wrote in an Instagram story that was later deleted.

This is not the first time that the couple has conflicts, because on other occasions the rumors of infidelity by William Levy have led them to separate, although they managed to get rid of the problems and remained together for 19 years.

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez announce their separation. Photo: Instagram @gutierrezelizabeth_

your love story

William Levy left his native Cuba to seek the opportunity to become a baseball player in U.SHowever, his physical attractiveness and talent on the catwalks led him to stand out as a model in that country.

This is how he got the opportunity to be part of the reality show “Novel Protagonists” where he met Elizabeth Gutiérrez and the attraction was instant. The couple caught the attention of the public who immediately noticed the chemistry between the celebrities.

When the actress was eliminated from the reality show, she traveled to Los Angeles because she was beginning her career in entertainment, once William Levy left the program, he left with her and the successes began for both while they strengthened their relationship in the soap opera “Acorralada”.

Children of William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez. Photo: Instagram @gutierrezelizabeth_

In 2006 the couple welcomed their first child, Christopher, however, the first conflicts between them were present, growing rumors of a separation. Although they were separated for a few years, they later resumed their romance and in 2010 their daughter Kailey Alexandra was born.

separations

“Be careful with the angel” It was one of the soap operas with which William Levy gained more popularity, although it also brought him problems with Elizabeth Gutierrez Well, rumors arose of an affair with his scene partner, Maite Perroni.

“We decided to give ourselves some time, there are moments in life when one needs to analyze things. Now we are no longer together, I love her very much, I adore her, she is the mother of my children, but in life there are times for everything, “said the actor in an interview for TVyNovelas.

Although once again they decided to give their relationship a chance, in 2011 Elizabeth Gutiérrez announced a new separation in a statement and the reason was once again in an alleged Levy’s infidelity, although this time with Bárbara Mori.

“I have made the decision to end the relationship that I have maintained for eight years with William Levy. I always stood firm by his side, despite the insistent rumors, which I downplayed, I had no reason to doubt the strength of our union. I am determined to put an end to this relationship for the good of my children and my own, I owe myself respect above all as a woman and mother,” Gutiérrez said in his statement on that occasion.

