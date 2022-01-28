They perform mass and pay tribute to the Dominican policeman murdered in New York

This Friday morning a mass for the murder of Dominican police officer Jason Rivera was held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

The body mass present was full of New York Police officers, who later held a parade in his honor.

Hundreds of policemen, aboard their motorcycles, filled the avenues near the cathedral to carry out a parade in honor of Rivera.

“This morning we joined family, friends and fellow first responders for the funeral of Police Officer Jason Rivera,” tweeted the New York Police Department’s Twitter account.

Rivera, 22, and his partner Wilbert Mora, 27, had responded to a call for help from a woman who was in the middle of an argument with her son, who took refuge in the bedroom of the apartment, from where he shot the agents.

In the exchange of gunfire in a home in the Harlem neighborhood, the policeman died and the aggressor, Lashawn McNeil, with a criminal record and who was initially reported to have died, is also in critical condition, according to the media.

“I lost my fellow officers in the line of duty. I remember my mother’s fear for her children when we went to work every day,” New York mayor and former police officer Eric Adams said in a tweet shortly after the incident, who was also present this Friday at mass.