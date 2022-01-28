They reveal that Elon Musk tried to pay thousands of dollars to a teenager: the causes

EFE Latam Videos

Conservationist Ron Magill: “Protecting an animal is protecting ourselves”

Miami, Jan 27 (EFE).- “Protecting an animal is protecting ourselves,” Ron Magill, an award-winning media conservationist who dedicates the third season of his television program “Mundo Salvaje” to the natural wonders of Latin America. To be released on January 31, the ten episodes of the space will take the viewer to the ecosystems of regions such as the Amazon, the Andes, Patagonia or the Atacama Desert, which are home to a rich biodiversity in which they survive in the most hostile conditions a wide variety of animals. “All of us are connected to these animals, even if we don’t live next to them,” defends Magill, director of communications for the Miami Zoo and winner of five Emmy awards, who highlights that the program produced by the cable channel HITN educates about the importance to protect natural diversity. “When an animal suffers in South America, over time we will suffer here in North America,” adds the conservationist to defend that all ecosystems are necessary to “maintain the balance of natural systems around the world.” When an animal or plant species disappears, not even with all the money in the world can it be brought back and, therefore, we lose useful raw materials to make different medicines. “We have to know that more than 50% of all the medicines we use today come from the bushes of the forests. What are we going to do when there are no more?” asked Magill, known to the Latin American public for his appearances in the long-lived program, now defunct, Sabado Gigante by Don Francisco. He believed that the great cancer that destroys natural wealth in Latin America is corruption, which puts money before environmental protection and paralyzes the political class. “What they are doing to the indigenous populations is a crime,” he lamented. THE NEW GENERATIONS Magill, who has worked for more than 40 years in zoos and as a conservationist, points out urgent problems in Latin America such as the contamination of the seas with plastics or the illegal felling of forests in the Amazon, where they are lost every day ” thousands of acres” and with it “the habitat of thousands of animals” and medicines. “It’s not just an animal species, it’s natural environments,” warned the expert, who, however, places his hope in correcting the trend in the new generations, for whom the program he leads wants to plant seeds that will give way to “a passion tree” for the conservation of animal life. “Youth today have a passion for nature that I did not know when I was little,” said Magill, later highlighting the implementation among young people of a sustainable way of life and, for example, the importance they give to recycling. In a more general way, the expert even believes that in recent decades there has been a greater awareness of animal and environmental conservation, reflected in movements such as the one calling for the release of the killer whale Lolita, captive for more than 50 years in the Miami Seaquarium. A ZOO SHOULD BE THE LAST REDUCTION TO SAVE AN ANIMAL “There is a big difference between zoos and a street side attraction,” argues the conservationist, who recalls that during his childhood years in New York City they were “the only way to see an animal face to face”. He adds that a good zoo must have a mission in favor of conservation and, in that sense, it must be the last place to put an animal that has been removed from its natural environment, an action justifiable only if it depends on it to save life. “In a perfect world, we don’t need zoos,” although these institutions play a very important role, said Magill, an outspoken enemy of circuses that use animals in their shows. The foundation that directs and operates under the umbrella of the Miami Zoo, the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment, one of the largest of its kind, each year gives more than 200,000 dollars to initiatives for the conservation of animals “in their natural environment”, as the expert highlights. “I don’t want people to only be able to see animals in exhibits. If that’s the only way people can see animals then zoos have done a very poor job of what they’re supposed to do, which is take care of animals in the jungle,” he said. The most visible human face of the Miami Zoo highlights that just as some places with animal shows and even zoos that do not allocate funds to projects in natural environments should be closed, the work of some aquariums and other spaces should be highlighted. of investigation that invest “millions of dollars” in that type of projects. “The question should always be: ‘What am I doing for the conservation of animals?'” said the expert. (c) EFE Agency