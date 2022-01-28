This is how the children of Shakira and Piqué currently look

Shakira is synonymous with absolute success in the world of Latin music. This is because to this day his songs are among the most listened to everywhere. Thanks to this, it has a repertoire of songs that are reproduced by people of all ages. This proves that the Colombian knows how to adapt perfectly to new musical styles.

However, on this occasion, the talented Colombian is not in the news because of her music but because of a video that she shared a few hours ago on her profile on her official Twitter account. Instagram. In it you can see his eldest son Milan Pique in the recording studio playing drums so he looks like he currently does.

