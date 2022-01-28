This is how the children of Shakira and Piqué currently look

Shakira is synonymous with absolute success in the world of Latin music. This is because to this day his songs are among the most listened to everywhere. Thanks to this, it has a repertoire of songs that are reproduced by people of all ages. This proves that the Colombian knows how to adapt perfectly to new musical styles.

However, on this occasion, the talented Colombian is not in the news because of her music but because of a video that she shared a few hours ago on her profile on her official Twitter account. Instagram. In it you can see his eldest son Milan Pique in the recording studio playing drums so he looks like he currently does.

“Milan, On your day I look back and see how much you have grown and how you begin to flourish. You never cease to amaze me. How loving and generous you are with your family and friends. The values ​​that you already defend at such a young age and the colossal effort that you invest in everything you do add to your talent and make you shine with your own light. I am proud of who you are and I love you with all my being, in an impossible way that only a mother can understand and that I still do not know how to describe “, was what the Colombian wrote in her account Instagram.

On the other hand, the singer of the song “Crazy” He constantly shares photos of his children who are currently 9 and 6 years old respectively. In these photographs and videos you can see how well they currently look and the talents they have inherited from their mother and father respectively.

Likewise, the beautiful coffee maker launched the song called “Don’t Wait Up”which so far has more than 42 million views on Youtube. This marks that it is one of the most listened to musical themes of this second part of the year. Without a doubt, the success of the beautiful Colombian seems to have no end since every time she appears on the networks, she sets a trend among her fans.