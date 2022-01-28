This is how the standings go on date 15 of the qualifiers for Qatar 2022: Ecuador is firm in third place, Uruguay revives and Argentina sank Chile | Soccer | sports

(VIDEOS) The Tricolor prepares the celebration; the charrúas made themselves respected in Asunción; and the albiceleste struck a lethal blow in Calama.

Ecuador tied Brazil and was at the gates of the Qatar-2022 World Cup, Uruguay brought a key victory from Asunción that allows it to revive and Chile lost to Argentina in Calama and sinks into the south american qualifiers.

In a rough match in Quito and with several arbitration controversies, Ecuador equaled 1-1 with the undefeated Brazil at the beginning of the fifteenth date and added a point that brings it closer to the World Cup.

The tricolor, which through the VAR suffered the expulsion of its goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez and had two penalties annulled that had been charged by the Colombian referee Wilmar Roldán, was left with 24 points at the gates of Qatar-2022.

Midfielder Casemiro opened the scoring for Brazil in the 6th minute, which remains undefeated with 11 wins and three draws in the qualifying round (36 points), but the local team tied in the 75th minute through Félix Torres with a header.

On Tuesday, Ecuador could achieve its long-awaited classification when it visits Peru in Lima in the closing match of the sixteenth date, depending on the results recorded in the other matches.

In the second hour, in Asunción, Uruguay achieved a key 1-0 victory against Paraguay in Diego Alonso’s debut at the helm of La Celeste and climbed to fourth place, with 19 points, the last in direct classification.

A goal from the endless goalscorer Luis Suárez in the 50th minute reached Uruguay to take the victory and leave behind Colombia and Peru, both with 17 points, who face each other on Friday.

Paraguay, meanwhile, was stuck at 13 units in ninth place and its chances of qualifying are evaporating.

Chile’s chances of getting a ticket also seem to begin to fade after losing this Thursday at home to Argentina 2-1.

La Roja, desperate for points, took the champion of the Americas to Calama (2,400 meters above sea level) and into the Atacama desert, but came up empty-handed.

Goals by Angel Di María and Lautaro Martínez gave the victory to Albiceleste, who are chasing Brazil in the standings with 32 points.

Chile, which discounted by Ben Brereton, is stuck in seventh place with 16 points and on Friday it can even drop to eighth if Bolivia beat Venezuela on the road.

The team from the highlands will visit the eliminated Venezuela, in which Argentine veteran José Pekerman will make his debut as coach, on Friday in the last match of the fifteenth date.

For Bolivia, it is vital to win the three points if it wants to continue dreaming of qualifying for a World Cup, after its last participation in the United States-1994.

Two hours earlier, in hot Barranquilla, Colombia and Peru are playing a final in which the eventual winner will consolidate himself in fourth place in the table and will see Qatar getting closer. (D)