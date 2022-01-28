This is the game schedule for the 2022 Caribbean Series

The Caribbean Series 2022 will start its calendar this Friday, January 28 with the Venezuelan team, Navegantes del Magallanes, facing the Caimanes de Barranquilla, from Colombia.

The schedule of the Caribbean Series consists of 15 games in the preliminary round, five for each team and another three meetings in the semi-final and final stages.

In total there will be 18 meetings and will take place from January 28 until February 3, 2022.

Each day will have three shocks that will begin at 10:00 am. While Venezuela faces Colombia, Puerto Rico will play Panama and the Dominican Republic will play Mexico.

The saturday january 29 Panama and Colombia will face each other at 9:00 am, Mexico – Venezuela at 2:00 pm and Puerto Rico – Dominican Republic at 7:00 pm.

Then he Sunday January 30, Colombia and Mexico will face each other at 9:00 am; Venezuela – Puerto Rico at 2:00 pm and Panama – Dominican Republic at 7:00 pm. The 2022 Caribbean Series schedule continues on Monday, January 31 with Venezuela vs. Panama at 9:30 a.m., Mexico vs. Puerto Rico at 2:00 p.m., and Dominican Republic vs. Colombia at 7:00 p.m.

The tuesday february 1 they will face Colombia – Puerto Rico at 9:30 am; Panama vs. Mexico at 2:00 pm and Venezuela vs. the Dominican Republic at 7:00 pm. On Wednesday, February 2, the semifinals will begin and on Thursday, February 3, the grand final will be.

The series will also include the participation of the monarch teams from the leagues of Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and the host, the Dominican Republic.

Venezuela has not won the tournament since it did Aragua in 2009, in Mexicali, under manager Buddy Bailey.

the last edition was won by the Toros del Este, representatives of the Dominican Republic. The team defeated Venezuela, which was in the competition in the uniform of the Cardenales de Lara.

