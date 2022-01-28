This is the impressive millionaire mansion of Galilea Montijo

Galilea Montijo She has always been very secretive of her privacy. She does not like to expose her whole life and, much less, after having been exposed to strong accusations in recent times in which she was accused of having lovers and covering up for her comadre, Inés Gómez Mont.

But, through photos that he has shared on his official Instagram account, especially during confinement, we have been able to discover how some corners of his Mansion millionaire

What does Galilea Montijo’s millionaire mansion look like?

The facade of the Mansion from Galilea Montijo It has cement columns, white walls and large windows with black frames. While, inside, it has dark wooden floors that are super sober with the white walls and black and white decorations. On the walls you can see some paintings, such as one of Marilyn Monroe, which add color to the rooms.

The kitchen It respects the same colors of the living room and dining room, where the large marble countertops and steel elements stand out. As well as white shelves and shelves to store all the kitchen elements, such as pots, dishes and cutlery.

One of the parts that she did decide to share completely with her followers was her wardrobeWell, they always asked for it. That is why the presenter was encouraged to record a video for her channel Youtube where he showed all the details.

In the first part you can see a long corridor with white walls. On one side, there is a mirror and table where you have all the accessories you use most often during the week.

Upon entering the closet, the first thing you can see are your favorite bags and jeans which you use the most. Then come the sections for jackets, jackets, vests, blouses and dresses. Then comes everything that is more casual and sportswear: sweatshirts, pants, pajamas and all that style of clothing.

Finally, when you reach the end, there is a huge wall with a piece of furniture full of all styles of shoes that you can imagine.

It has a huge garden to enjoy

The outside of the Galilea Montijo millionaire mansion It has several bushes and plenty of space for your little son Mateo to run and play endlessly. In a little corner he placed a rocking chair where the whole family enters and, very close to there, he had a tree house built.

It is a huge mansion with all the luxuries and decorated with excellent taste. It is sober and modern, practical and stylish. It manages to have the perfect balance in all aspects so that all members of the family can enjoy it. Do you like his style?