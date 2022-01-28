This is the mansion to which Alfredo Adame went before fighting with a woman on the street

the presenter Alfredo Adame, 63, has lived since 1999 in a very nice house in the Tlalpan mayor’s office, south of Mexico City.which was the place he was going before he got into a fight with a woman and her partner in the middle of a public thoroughfare.

“I come on the Periferico to go to my house, his house. There is a 45-degree blade, you go out to the side of the Periférico and then, normally you arrive, a guy or a lady comes and they let you pass or they don’t let you pass. By the time I reach the tip of the blade, I see that there are between eight and ten meters of separation between one car and the other. I grab and go in, I see the very big gap and at that moment when I start to go in, the guy speeds up and hits me”, Adame narrated in an interview with the program ‘Venga la Alegría’.

That mishap, which went viral in a matter of hours, deprived the also actor of arriving on time at the house that he previously shared with his ex-wife and their three children, but now it is only inhabited by him and his two dogs.

The residence, which is built behind an imposing and high stone wall, enjoys various rooms customized to the taste of Carlos Trejo’s number one enemywho is a lover of playing billiards and collecting model airplanes.

Dining room

Its dining room is made up of a rectangular table with red chairs for eight people, as well as some works of art.

Living room

His living room, located right next to his fireplace and from where he has beautiful views of his garden, is made up of brown armchairs, red cushions and a coffee table in the same tone.

Garden

Your garden, which is, without a doubt, the protagonist of your home, has extensive green areas, with outdoor furniture, tall trees and a swimming pool with its respective spa area.

