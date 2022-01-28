Thousands of police officers crowd Fifth Avenue to fire Agent Jason Rivera, a victim of gun violence in New York

Jason Rivera is the penultimate hero of the New York Police Department (NYPD). A great blue wave swept over Manhattan. Thousands of police officers mobilized to fire their partner, who died last week in a shooting in the Harlem neighborhood. The images of the uniformed men lined up paying tribute on Fifth Avenue will be remembered by the huge crowd that gathered for Rivera’s funeral in the fully packed Saint Patrick’s Cathedral.

Penultimate because the scene will be repeated next Tuesday, in the same place, to say goodbye to Wilbert Mora, Rivera’s partner who also died as a result of Lashawn McNeil’s shots, who also fell for the replica of a third agent. The patrol went to McNeil’s home because his mother called about her son’s domestic violence.

The funeral was attended by all the authorities, with the governor of the state, Kathy Hochuly, the attorney general, Letitia James, the mayor Eric Adams, as well as the head of the NYPD, Keechant Sewell and several of his predecessors in office. Nor was Chuck Schumer, a senator from New York and head of the Democratic majority in that chamber, absent.

Rivera, a 22-year-old rookie, got married last October. “My better half, as my mother-in-law used to call her, leaves me a great empty healing. I love you very much, my little chick in heaven. We will see each other,” Dominique Luzuriaga, the widow, said at her farewell.

He did not miss the opportunity to criticize the new Manhattan prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, who had preceded him with an emotional testimony. “I know you are tired of these laws,” said the victim about the provision of bail for detainees. She said it addressing her husband, prostrate in the coffin. “Especially tired of the laws that come from the new prosecutor, we are no longer sure and I hope that now you see his words through me,” he stressed. The brother of the deceased proclaimed: “I am very proud of my brother.”

The emotion was overflowing inside the cathedral, where the authorities united with the relatives, and outside, it was filled with companions absolutely saddened by the loss, at a time when pistols and other weapons are lavished in the Big Apple. officers have been injured, as well as an eleven-month-old baby. The mayor announced a plan to eradicate the profusion of weapons in the streets after these two deaths.

“He gave his life in defense of his fellow New Yorkers,” Adams said at his farewell. “The hearts of 8.8 million are with him, in mourning,” he added. “We know that he will always be with us and the city will be a better place thanks to his sacrifice,” the mayor remarked. “Rivera was everything the city and the NYPD needed from him,” Commissioner Sewell said inside the temple.

Many men and women in blue commented on the street that they had come to thank Rivera and her family for their sacrifices. “He put his life on the line of fire” for us and for all New Yorkers,” one of the assembled officers told the cameras.





This farewell was also joined by immigrants from the Dominican Republic, the birthplace of now detective Jason Rivera.