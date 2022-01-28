Threat of Powerful Winter Storm Grows for Tri-State Area, Warnings Issued for NY and NJ – NBC New York

A powerful winter storm threatens to hit all three states starting Friday night, and there’s now a clearer picture of who will be hit hardest, with more than a foot of snow likely for some and up to two feet of snow towards the Long Island coast.

There is also the possibility of dangerous winds and freezing temperatures, low visibility and coastal flooding.

By Friday night, visibility will begin to decrease in our region with many locations, especially on the New Jersey shore and on Long Island less than a mile. Visibility is expected to improve beginning at noon Saturday from west to east as the system begins to move away from our area.

Blizzard watches have already been issued for Ocean and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. There are also winter storm watches for New York City, Long Island, Westchester and Fairfield counties.

The winter storm watch for our region begins Friday at 7 pm and runs through Saturday at 7 pm, according to the National Weather Service.

Normal temperatures for this time will be seen on Friday before nightfall and temperatures begin to drop as the system arrives in our area.

The storm will begin to strengthen Friday night as it descends over the tri-state area. It will rapidly intensify and meet the definition of a “bomb cyclone” as it strengthens, meaning it is likely to be a very strong and powerful storm.

On Saturday morning we will have freezing temperatures that will feel below zero and strong winds coming from the northeast in addition to the snow that will be falling. The snow is expected to clear in the afternoon.

If you need to drive on Saturday, be very careful as the roads will be slippery. You also have to be aware of the gusts of wind that can impact the region as they could bring blackouts and knock down branches or trees.

LONG ISLAND

The storm’s impact on Long Island will be seen from 8 pm Friday through 8 pm Saturday. Accumulation of 8 to 12 inches is expected to the east, 12 to 18 inches to the center and 18 to more than 24 inches locally to the east end.

Long Island could also see wind gusts up to 60 mph and minor to moderate coastal flooding.

NEW YORK CITY

The metro area could see the winter system as early as 10 pm Friday through 3 pm Saturday.

Snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches to the east and 5 to 8 inches to the west are forecast.

The storm would also bring dangerous road conditions, so use caution if you need to drive. There is also the possibility of minor coastal flooding.

NEW JERSEY

The Garden State could already be dealing with the wintry system from 7 pm Friday to 3 pm Saturday.

Accumulated 12 to 18 inches are forecast toward the coast and 6 to 12 inches inland north. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph. There is also the possibility of minor coastal flooding and blizzard along the coast (less for the interior). Blizzard watches have already been issued for Ocean and Monmouth counties in New Jersey.

HUDSON VALLEY

The storm would impact the Hudson Valley area early Saturday through noon, with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the lower reaches and 3 to 6 inches inland and to the north.

CONNECTICUT

The storm is expected to impact Connecticut from dawn to 3 pm Saturday, with accumulations of 8 to 12 inches forecast toward the coast and 5 to 8 inches inland.

Connecticut could also see 40 mph gusts and minor coastal flooding.

