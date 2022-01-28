Tim Cook filed for a restraining order after a woman threatened to kill him

Tim Cook is currently on the list of the most influential men in the world. His position as CEO of Apple comes with a long list of benefits, such as a guaranteed position in the select club of billionaires. But at the same time, such success can attract the attention of unwanted people. Thus, the businessman became the focus of the personal attack by a woman from the state of Virginia.

Julia Lee Choi, 45, has an unhealthy fixation on Cook. The woman began to exhibit obsessive behavior towards the businessman when, on October 31, 2020, she created a Twitter account and dedicated 18 consecutive messages to him where she referred to him as “her husband.” In addition, she said that he was her “man in bed” and the father of her twins.

In the tweets he told the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, to unfollow “her husband” on social media and also took aim at Google CEO Sundar Pichai when she suggested he tried to physically harm her. She also repeatedly referred to herself as “Julia Lee Cook.”

Far from being over, Julia Lee’s actions got worse as time went by. The conflict reached such a point that from Apple they filed a request to the United States justice to put a restraining order on him. According to legal documents, the flurry of strange tweets was followed by a series of violent emails.

A hundred photos of loaded weapons, images of ammunition boxes and texts that went from threatening him with death or describing disturbing sexual scenes in detail arrived in Tim Cook’s mailbox. Besides, she referred to the CEO again as her husband and later accused him of having abused her. Between October and November 2020, 200 emails addressed to the businessman signed by Choi were registered.

Within the material collected by the legal representatives of Apple, the woman created multiple false organizations in the name of Tim Cook and all were affiliated with his personal address. The names he chose for these institutions were classified as “highly offensive”. This was followed by an email advising the man that she would be applying to be his “roommate” and that she planned to empty his house.

But the situation was not limited only to social networks. In the space of two months, Julia Lee drove twice from Virginia to California. The distance between the two states is more than 4,000 kilometers and to travel it by vehicle means spending close to 40 hours behind the wheel. In October 2021, the second time, she appeared in Palo Alto – the city where Tim Cook’s house is located – and demanded that the security agents let her see “her husband”. The claim continued until the police arrived and she said that “it could become violent.”

After that episode, the woman told him that she would “forget everything” if he gave her 500 million dollars in cash and continued her habit of sending threats by email. Finally, the Court approved the request to apply a restraining order and Julia Lee Choi is prohibited from approaching any Apple building or employee.

