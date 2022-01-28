Tito Trinidad and his father claim over $279 million from Popular – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

They presented today a first amended lawsuit in the federal forum.





Former world boxing champion Felix ‘Tito’ Trinidad. Photo: File / Noticel

Former world boxing champion Félix ‘Tito’ Trinidad Garcia and his father Félix Trinidad Rodríguez, claim over $279 million in a first amended lawsuit filed today in the United States District Court for the District of Puerto Rico, in the lawsuit they are currently against Popular Inc. and its subsidiaries, Popular Securities, LLC and Banco Popular de Puerto Rico.

The lawyer for the Trinidads, Eric Quetglas-Jordan, announced through a press release that their clients amended their claim, to claim against Popular economic damages tripled for the grand total of $279,654,876, plus reasonable costs and attorneys’ fees. . This item includes the triple claim of $25 million for Trinidad García and $10 million for Trinidad Rodríguez for the loss of image and commercial value.

The Trinidads also claimed the following:

· $7,102,171.73, in favor of Tito Trinidad due to Popular’s breach of the 2014 Stipulation Judgment and the partial liquidation of its Pledged Guarantee.

· Specified compliance, for a confidential amount, of a confidential settlement agreement that they allege Popular obstructed, derailed, and breached.

· Monetary compensation for their mental, moral and emotional suffering and anguish, in the amount of not less than $5 million each.

According to the plaintiffs, Popular, through the Trindads’ adviser, José Ramos, extended $23 million secured lines of credit to the Trinidads, conditional on Ramos transferring their investment portfolios valued at over $48 million to Popular Securities. Scheme that the Trinidads allege persists today.

On the other hand, the Trinidad denounced that Popular hired the former novoproresista representative as a lawyer. Ángel M. Cintrón García for the Injunction Lawsuit filed by Tito Trinidad in the state court, which they understand that, due to his political connections, puts undue pressure on Judge Anthony Cuevas Ramos.

