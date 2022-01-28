Today he integrates the driver of the competition, Come the Joy? | Instagram

A new driver has joined the Program Today! and the arrival of this handsome presenter has caused a huge stir on social networks, where despite having been from the competition, viewers approve that he appears in the morning star of Televisa.

The celebrity in question did not belong to Venga la Alegría and is nothing more and nothing less than Juan Manuel Cortés, who was a featured host in the morning show Suelta la Sopa!. Cortés expressed his happiness at being part of Today on their social networks.

But Juan Manuel Cortés has not arrived to stay in the morning show that has Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta, Raúl Araiza, Paul Stanley, Tania Rincón, Arath de la Torre, Andrea Escalona and more as a cast, but instead arrives as a guest host only for this week, as it transpired during the Hoy Program.

Before the clarification, the followers of the former driver of Suelta la Sopa! They have pointed out that Cortés should stay as the main host of Hoy, since it seems that the public likes him a lot. The famous man presumed happy next to Galilea Montijo and Martha Figueroa on his official Instagram account.

Juan Manuel Cortés moved like a fish in water in various sections of the morning star of Televisa, so it would not be in doubt that in the future the television presenter would officially be part of the cast of Hoy, let us remember that Tania Rincón began in this way, being a guest host.

Regarding Rincón, it has been managed that she could leave the morning very soon, assuring that the young woman has not finished connecting with the public and would be sent to be part of the hosts of Cuéntamelo Ya!

Regarding this, the same driver and her companions have joked during Today, this in a dynamic in which the television presenter had to answer what was the song performed when firing someone and they ended up playing Las Golondrinas.

It is said that Tania would not have a very good relationship with her morning colleagues either, something that she has completely denied; However, this could be verified, since she was for a long time being invited or part of the reality show Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy and would not have been invited to be a formal part of the Hoy Program if there were no “chemistry” between colleagues.

Even recently, the producer Andrea Rodríguez Doria commented on Tania within her future projects, assuring that she wants to return to the dance floor with Paul Stanley in a Champion of Champions of the reality show Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy.