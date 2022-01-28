Tough fight to go to Qatar 2022! This was the table of positions of the Conmebol Qualifiers after day 15

2022-01-27

Chile was defeated by Argentina and it gets complicated, tomorrow Colombia and Peru have a great chance to be in Qatar 2022.

Removing the teams from Brazil and Argentina, the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup are burning three days before closing.

In a crazy match for the VAR, Ecuador tied against Brazil

In context, the Rio de Janeiro squad, already classified, has 36 points, followed by the Albiceleste with 32, followed by Ecuador, which has a great chance of returning to the World Cup with its 24 points in the classification.

Ecuadorians and Brazilians tied this Thursday 1-1, in a confrontation marked by expulsions. Later, Uruguay took a big step to the World Cup by beating visiting Uruguay 0-1.