Tough fight to go to Qatar 2022! This was the table of positions of the Conmebol Qualifiers after day 15

2022-01-27
Chile was defeated by Argentina and it gets complicated, tomorrow Colombia and Peru have a great chance to be in Qatar 2022.
Removing the teams from Brazil and Argentina, the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup are burning three days before closing.
In a crazy match for the VAR, Ecuador tied against Brazil
In context, the Rio de Janeiro squad, already classified, has 36 points, followed by the Albiceleste with 32, followed by Ecuador, which has a great chance of returning to the World Cup with its 24 points in the classification.
Ecuadorians and Brazilians tied this Thursday 1-1, in a confrontation marked by expulsions. Later, Uruguay took a big step to the World Cup by beating visiting Uruguay 0-1.
That victory made the Charrúas add 19 points and pass Colombia and Peru, who face each other in a transcendental duel on Friday, in the table.
Later, Argentina complicated Chile after defeating it 1-2 at the Zorros del Desierto stadium, the Andean squad was seventh with 16 points and forced to win in the next three dates to dream.
Di María, with a great goal, and Lautaro, make Messi forget after winning a visit to Chile
Bolivia and Venezuela will also face each other on Friday, a victory for the Bolivians would make them dream of Qatar 2022 since they would reach 28 units in the classification.
THIS IS EVERYTHING IN CONMEBOL