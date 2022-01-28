United States defeats El Salvador in Round 9 of Concacaf Qualifying

The United States started as favorites to take a comfortable victory against a team from El Salvador that had other plans on the table. Despite the fact that those led by Gregg Berhalter looked much superior on paper, they were surprised by an orderly and seasoned team led by Hugo Pérez. In the end, they managed to win 1-0 with a goal from Antonee Robinson.

The Central Americans were brave and had a very clear mission. They managed to annul Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Timothy Weah and Christian Pulisic, the latter even showed his desperation for not being able to decipher the crossword presented by El Salvador.

Berhalter surprised locals and strangers by leaving Ricardo Pepi on the bench and risking it with the FC Dallas attacker, Jesús Ferreira. At 19 minutes, the forward forgave the clearest for the Stars and Stripes by sending it to the clouds.

The ‘Selecta’ responded with a cross shot from Alex Roldán that barely went wide of the goal defended by Matt Turner, who received the opportunity with the injury suffered by Zack Steffen, the Manchester City goalkeeper.

The goal came and nothing more

For the second half, the strategist decided to make moves to find the goal that would give him the victory. One of the most surprising departures was that of striker Christian Pulisic, however, did not have a great performance and therefore had to leave the field for Brenden Aaronson.

At 52 minutes, the winning goal would come for the North American squad. Antonee Robinson took advantage of the goalkeeper’s rejection to a Timothy Weah shot, to simply push the ball and thus put the Americans up.

The United States continued to seek to increase the lead, but Mario González’s moves prevented the score from being more bulky. The Central Americans also looked for an equalizer, but they really did not disturb Turner’s goal in the second half.

The United States will have a complicated visit next Sunday in Hamilton against Canada, the leader of the Concacaf Octagonal Final. For its part, El Salvador will not have a simple duel against its counterpart from Honduras in San Pedro Sula.