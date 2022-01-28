Universitario de Deporte: Phil Neville surrenders to the passion of merengue fans | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Hundreds of fans accompanied Universitario de Deportes in the friendly duel against Inter Miami on Wednesday. But the support was not only seen in the stadium, but also in the hours before the match. MLS infield coach Phil Neville noticed this and was pleasantly surprised.

“I saw them support, even outside the hotel, on social networks. I thought, this is a club you could fall in love with. So it is a club, a team that I will follow for their support as a football lover”, Said the former soccer player in the press conference after the game against the Peruvians.

Neville, a former Manchester United and Everton player, compared the passion of the fans of Universitario de Deportes with what is experienced in the Scottish Celtic, the second most successful team in leagues in that country behind Rangers.

“Sometimes you fall in love with the club because of the supporters. You think of Celtic in Scotland, the support is phenomenal. It is a club, a team that I will follow. They put up a great fight in the match. They enjoyed it and we enjoyed it too. We thank you”, added the 45-year-old coach.

The ‘U’ could not with Inter Miami

Two goals in the first half and two goals in the complement. This is how the fall of Universitario de Deportes at the hands of Inter Miami, which has David Beckham as president, could be summed up. The Peruvian team could not beat the American team, which was far superior.

After the goals of Nelson Cabanillas (13′, against) and Ian Fray (37′), the squad led by Phil Neville extended the advantage with a great goal from Harvey Neville (54′), who surprised the goalkeeper with a shot that more well it looked like a center. At 72, Ethan Hardin, with a header, signed the final 4-0.