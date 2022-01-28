Unusual done in Los Angeles Lakers! Fans expelled for fighting with Carmelo Anthony

Admin 37 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 24 Views

NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers star ended up being separated by Joel Embiid after a heated argument with a Philadelphia fan. Total madness!

Agustin Esposito

For Agustin Esposito

Anthony got into a fight with a 76ers fan.
© Getty ImagesAnthony got into a fight with a 76ers fan.
Agustin Esposito

The defeat of Los Angeles Lakers 105 to 87 against Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center was not only marked by the bad game of LeBron James set, but also due to an off-sports situation that occurred during the last quarter of the game.

As the Lakers trailed by nearly 20 points to the 76ers,Carmelo Anthony had to be stopped by both teammates and rivals for wanting to fight with one of the local team’s fans, a situation that delayed the development of the meeting for a few minutes.

As sources confirmed to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, one of the attendees in the front rows began yelling at the former Denver Nuggets that he was a “kid”, something that Carmelo did not take well at all, either because of the insult or the situation of the game in which his team was.

Frank Vogel gave his opinion on Carmelo’s situation

Los Angeles Lakers coach, Frank Vogel, gave his opinion about the event experienced by one of his players, Carmelo Anthony, with a fan who attended the loss of the Los Angeles franchise against the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

It was totally unacceptable language and conduct on the part of the fans.“, said the coach of the Lakers in his press conference after the game. Los Angeles fell below .500 with this loss (24-25) and currently ranks ninth in the Western Conference.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Pol Fernández points out that he was always sincere with Cruz Azul

through a live on your personal account on Instagram, Pol Fernández clarified the situation he …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved