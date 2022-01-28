Uruguay beats Paraguay: chronicle and position in the tie – International Soccer – Sports

The Uruguayan team returned to the direct qualifying zone for the Qatar World Cup by defeating Paraguay 0-1 at home this Thursday, which has practically exhausted its mathematical options by being buried in the penultimate position of the South American qualifiers.

Luis Suárez certified the victory in the 50th minute that provisionally raised Celeste from seventh to fourth place by increasing their lead from 16 to 19 points. The triumph coincided with Diego Alonso’s debut on the bench, but the positions will be defined this Friday when Colombia and Peru, who have the same 17 integers, meet in Barranquilla at the end of the fifteenth day.

The South American qualifiers for the World Cup grant four direct places to Qatar and the fifth place the right to play a playoff. For now, Brazil and Argentina have secured their presence. Suárez’s effectiveness and defensive solidity allowed the Uruguayan victory today at the La Nueva Olla stadium in Asuncion.

match locked

The game started off tight, with the teams exerting pressure all along the pitch, although with the local team being more effective. The first 25 minutes were full of scratches and cuts in the game.

In fact, for the 21 in the first half, Uruguay already had three footballers booked. As the first half ran, each center that landed on the penalty area

Paraguay was very high risk and only the goal posts were the explanation for the 0-0. The second half began in the same vein as the first half, with Uruguay having the best situations.

After a series of rebounds and a highly intertwined play, Diego Godín placed an assist on Suárez who opened the scoring with a good shot. ‘El Pistolero”s goal was like a bucket of cold water for the Albirroja as it took him several minutes to recover and try again some play in attack. In fact, it wasn’t until the 72nd when there was a risky shot that Celeste goalkeeper Sergio Rochet easily contained.

The rest of the second half had some sporadic arrival from Paraguay but at no time was the Uruguayan victory at risk. After almost 16 years of Óscar Tabárez, the disappointing results caused Celeste to leave the bench. Although Alonso kept a large part of the team that his predecessor used, the players he made his debut did a good job.

Near the end, the captain of Paraguay, Gustavo Gómez, saw a red card for a hard foul on José María Giménez. On the sixteenth and penultimate day, which will be played on February 1, the Paraguayan team will visit the Brazilian team, and the Uruguayan team will receive Venezuela.

Synthesis

0. Paraguay: Antony Silva; Juan Escobar (m.63, Robert Rojas), Gustavo Gómez, Junior Alonso, Santiago Arzamendia; Braian Ojeda (m.72, Alan Benítez), Matías Rojas (m.63, Mathías Villasanti), Richar Sánchez; Miguel Almirón, Santiago Sanabria (m.72, Julio Enciso) and Carlos González. (m.63, Brian Samudio). Coach: Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

1. Uruguay: Sergio Rochet; Ronald Araujo, Diego Godín (m.83, Martín Cáceres), José María Giménez, Mathías Olivera; Facundo Pellistri (m.69, Agustín Canobbio), Matías Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur (Damián Suárez), Federico Valverde (m.90 Mauro Arambarri); Darwin Núñez (m.69, Edinson Cavani) and Luis Suárez. Coach: Diego Alonso.

Goal: 0-1: m.49: Luis Suárez.

EFE

