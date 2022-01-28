Uruguay: the complaint of gang rape of a woman that shakes the country

  • Gerardo Lissard
  • BBC News World

March in Uruguay on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, November 2021.

image source, AFP

Caption,

The case has called into question the way Uruguay responds to crimes of sexual violence.

The complaint of a gang rape of a 30-year-old woman has shaken Uruguay to the point that its president, Luis Lacalle Pou, declared that the situation is “disgusting and aberrant.”

The case came to justice after the victim, a 30-year-old woman, denounced that several individuals sexually abused her at dawn on Sunday.

Justice is trying to determine if there were four or five men who participated in the rape, informed sources familiar with the investigation.

Until Tuesday night there were four people summoned for this crime.

