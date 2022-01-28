Using intimate photos found on electronic devices, thieves extort money from their victims

AP 163

Insecurity in Colombia is getting worse and worse, since citizens from all walks of life feel attacked by criminals who find different ways of profiting through their techniques of violence and deception. In Bogotá, a case was made known where criminals, not content with stealing the belongings of a young man, decided to blackmail him and his partner for information they found on his mobile device.

According to the authorities of the case, a 20-year-old girl began to receive messages asking her for money not to publish intimate photos, this after her boyfriend was the victim of a cell phone robbery. The blackmail and extortion did not take long, as it happened a few hours after his partner was seized the electronic equipment where he had information about his private life and that of his girlfriend.

The criminals sent a message to the young woman threatening to publish photos of her if she did not pay a sum of five million pesos. Until that moment, she was not sure where the threats came from, but she realized that the photos were the ones that her partner had saved and were only on her cell phone, so she quickly realized that they were the same people who had stolen her boyfriend. .

“I have more videos, I have your face (Facebook), the number of your mother, your brothers, your cousins, that is, I know everything about your family, love”, were the messages used by the thieves to intimidate the woman.

The woman decided to file the complaint immediately with the corresponding authorities and who carried out an operation in order to capture the criminals. “The criminals told the young woman that the money should be delivered to the Chicalá neighborhood, south of the city, a place How far did the Gaula investigators go to capture in flagrante delicto the two extortionists of foreign nationality, who arrived on a motorcycle to collect the money resulting from the demand made his victim,” police said.

A few months ago, the authorities carried out an operation against extortion networks that operated inside the prisons. The Police assured that the raid was carried out in a surprising and simultaneous manner in the 19 prisons. There, the authorities found hidden more than 1,138 simcards, 3,500 grams of narcotics, 453 sharp weapons, 21 SD memories, five modems, 64 notebooks with names of unidentified people, about two million pesos, 382 cell phones and 524 cell phone accessories .

These belongings were hidden between walls, bathrooms, handicrafts, beds and even the prison bars themselves. The prisons intervened are:

Barranquilla: the Model; in Bogota, La Picota and La Modelo, Boyacá: the maximum security prison in Cómbita; Bucaramanga: La Modelo and Palo Gordo; Caldas: Dona Juana; Cesar: Tramacua; Cordoba: Las Mercedes; Crashed: Anayancy; Cundinamarca: El Diamante (Girardot) and La Pola (Guaduas); North of Santander: The Model; Ibagué: The Picaleña; Medellín: Pedregal, Bellavista and Belén; Goal: Granada prison and Valle del Cauca: Jamundí.

