VIDEO: A Chinese startup seeks to conquer the European market with this air taxi

AutoFlight has opened a research and manufacturing center in Germany and hopes to obtain European certification for its Prosperity I, an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for three passengers, in 2025.

The Chinese company AutoFlight has taken another step towards the introduction of its air taxi in its country and in the European market by sharing a video of the flight tests of its Prosperity I prototype, with eVTOL technology (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft). ).

Company founder Tian Yu and Mark Henning, managing director of AutoFlight Europe and a former senior Airbus executive, shared more details about the air vehicle and its expansion plans in Europe in a statement posted on their website.

According to the text, the company is already managing the certification of its aircraft in China and, after opening a research and manufacturing center in Germany, it hopes to obtain approval from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in 2025.

The video shows how the Prosperity I transitions from vertical to horizontal flight, with the lift rotors stopping and locking to allow the rear propellers to push the aircraft forward.

The company details that the air taxi will have a range of 250 kilometers and a cruising speed of 200 km/h, with a maximum takeoff weight of 1,500 kilos and seats for three passengers and a pilot.

AutoFlight is a Shanghai-based startup specializing in eVTOL and autonomous flight technology. The company evolved from a consumer drone company called Yuneec, also founded by Tian Yu.