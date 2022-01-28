VIDEO: An “obscene” kiss and a legal scandal, Richard Gere’s outburst that ended in a case against an actress

After 15 years of an endless nightmare, Indian actress Shilpa Shetty, a Bollywood star, has regained her peace. The woman had been kissed by Richard Gere during a public event in the middle of a fundraiser for the fight against HIV, but radical groups in that country filed a lawsuit against both artists that came to an end only this week.

What seemed like an awareness and awareness gala against the virus turned into an endless nightmare for the actress. In the midst of the euphoria for having reached the goal with the presence of an international figure such as Richard Gere, Shetty uttered a few words of thanks for having traveled and collaborated with the cause, but the moment of “happiness” in a few seconds became in an endless nightmare.

After asking the interpreter to translate the speech, the actor managed to kiss her hand, to which the actress responded with a slight smile. The audience and those present on stage smiled and shouted at the gesture of the Pretty Woman actor [Mujer bonita] Until that moment it seemed normal.

However, in an impulse motivated by the moment of euphoria, he approached the actress to give her a kiss on both cheeks amid the shouting of the donors and fans of the night. After finishing the sequence of her kiss, he hugged her in what for the actress was the end of that moment of “thanks”, so she returned her hug in the midst of her exaltation. Seconds after her, when she tried to let go of her, the actor continued to hold her neck and waist, insistently kissing her cheek until he pushed her back.

Shetty barely managed to keep "laughs" and manners in public, but he pointed out something that made Gere react. The fans present there deafened the atmosphere amid whistles and more laughter at the situation – for them absurd – they were witnessing. Realizing this, the actor finally lets her go and bows on stage to the actress, who continued with the event as if nothing had happened.









A few days later, that moment became a martyrdom for the actors, but even more so for Shetty, who has suffered the consequences to date. The kiss was harshly criticized by society and the gesture aroused the fury of different radical Hindu groups, who in an act of protest set fire to the squares with the images of the kiss and asked for the heads of the two actors for having harmed the values ​​of Hindu culture.

From then on, several “complaints of obscenity and indecency” began to emerge and a court in that country issued an arrest warrant against Shetty and Gere.

The Golden Globe winner managed through his defense to have the charges against him dropped shortly after. However, the case against Shetty advanced in the legal system of that country since there was no confrontation with other governments and his process remained open all this time.

Just last week a court in Mumbai considered that the allegations against the actress were “unfounded” and released her from all these accusations that were made 15 years ago. “Shilpa Shetty was the victim of the alleged act of exuberance of Defendant No. 1 (Richard Gere) who kissed her repeatedly while they were in the box,” the file indicates.

At the time, her lawyer maintained that although the actress “did not protest when she was kissed by the co-defendant, this does not make her a conspirator or the author of any crime,” he assured. In addition, the actress defended the actor from The fraud of all the charges and accusations that weighed against her, for which she blamed the “lunatic fringe” of India for the incidents caused by the scandal.

In 2002 Gere opened a house that was created by the Naz Foundation Trust, for women and children suffering from AIDS in India, which is why he became a benchmark for the cause. Until then, that country was the second in the world in number of people infected with the virus, so she started a campaign to raise awareness of the disease. From these actions and humanitarian aid, the Hollywood idol strengthened ties with India and support for the Tibetan government in exile.

Because of his work in that country and because he is one of the best-known Buddhists in the world, it is believed that the charges against Gere were quickly dropped and he was able to re-enter that country to meet the Dalai Lama some time later. After the scandal, the actor apologized to the actress and Indian society for her “exuberance” and “insulting her customs and culture.”