VIDEO: Andrés García predicts his death and assures that he will end up alone

The world of entertainment sometimes generates a phenomenon of loneliness among the stars, and this would be happening to the famous actor, Andres Garcia, who is 80 years old, and has reflected on which person he will leave his assets to, because he sees his death close.

The Dominican based in Acapulco, Mexico, you are fighting a health problem that you have and for which you need a blood transfusionbecause he has a spinal cord problem that destroys red blood cells.

According to García, the one who has been keeping an eye on his situation is his wife’s son: “Margarita’s son, Andrés López Portillo, helps me a lot, he accompanies me”stated in an interview for the Al Rojo Vivo program.

After being questioned by his three children and about the accompaniment they have given himthe actor said that he sees them little: “Leonardo spends two years partying and doesn’t show up for two years, and suddenly one day he remembers his dad and ‘what happened dad? I’m going to see you there, and I’m going to visit you’, and he comes and is half a day or three or four hours and that’s it, another year disappears again. And that’s not visiting your dad. Andrés lives in Miami, so I see him very little, I think he came once in 10 years, he has come once. I don’t know anything about Andrea, nor am I interested in anything”.

Andrés reflected on the relationship he maintains with his children and said that “I never managed to teach them that you have to visit your parents, you have to see what is offered to them.”

For this reason, when returning to the issue of inheritance and to whom he would leave his assets, the artist announced that he could leave them to his wife’s son: “I think I’m going to leave it to Andrés López Portillo, he’s going to take care of it, he comes, the others don’t come, they’ve never come, or they come once every two years, that is, they’re not interested.”

About Roberto Palazuelos, pointed out that he no longer wants to know anything, “No, there is nothing to fix, he on his side and I on mine”.

The 80-year-old actor revealed that he distanced himself from his wife Margarita again, so at the moment he is alone and believes that this is how he will leave this world: “I’m already alone and I’m probably going to die alone, it’s a consequence of the kind of life I’ve wanted to lead.”

He even regretted having had various sentimental partners throughout his life, and not knowing how to stay with any of them: “It would be the words of Sinatra, you have to be more of a man to have a single woman, than to have many, I have not been able to do it.”

