Video: Sofía Vergara will be the protagonist of one of the halftime commercials in Super Bowl LVI

There are less than 20 days left before the start of the 56th edition of the Superbowl, consolidated as the second event that attracts the largest audience in the world, being surpassed by the FIFA World Cup. In fact, it is estimated that the single NFL game can attract up to 650 million people in more than 180 countries, making this event a big fish for advertisers.

Likewise, the large audience that it captures is mainly due to the half-time show that tIt will include, in this edition, the greatest exponents of rap today: Eminem, Snopp Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Bligea fact that motivates the big brands even more to advertise at halftime of the game and this year, two Colombians will be the protagonists of one of the advertisements that will be broadcast all over the world.

Turns out AT&T, the best-known telephone giant in the United States, has the Barranquilleras Sofía Vergara and Melissa Borge as the figures for a commercial that will last 30 seconds and which will be broadcast in Spanish and English. About this, the actress who will star in the series about Griselda Blanco on Netflix told People magazine in Spanish that she feels very happy for this new opportunity to make herself (more) known to the planet.

In the interview, he also described how this campaign was carried out with the mobile operator, focusing on the fact that it was also done in Spanish. “to make sure it captured the diversity of our Latino audience.”

Likewise, he referred to the brand that he will represent at halftime of the most important event in North America: “It is extremely important for me and my family to have the opportunity to see each other virtually and talk, no matter the distance. With this new launch, I feel like we can be even more connected at all times and with the fastest coverage.” On the other hand, from the brand they affirmed for the aforementioned medium that it was a “wonderful experience” have worked with the Colombian.

“With the simple fact that she played herself we were able to achieve that contrast that we were looking for between her and her ‘gigillionaire’ cousin,” said the telephone company, indicating that they hope, with this strategy, to attract more Hispanic consumers.

A ‘gigillionaire’ cousin?

In the commercial, Sofía Vergara plays herself in a family gathering, but surprisingly, she is not the center of attention.

Who does become the ‘family celebrity’ is the cousin ‘Paty’ who became ‘Gigillonaria’, because according to the capsule, she has many gigabytes of internet to keep her relatives connected. Immediately afterwards, the company also invites the audience to live like a millionaire, but in gigabytes of navigation.

Next, see the commercial that will appear at the halftime of the Superbowl and starring the Colombians Sofía Vergara and Melissa Borge:

It is worth mentioning that the actress was widely mentioned these days when a photo was revealed where she appears characterizing Griselda Blanco in the Netflix series that will recount the life of the leader of the Medellin cartel in the 80s and 90s.

“This is the first look at Sofía Vergara in ‘Griselda’, a miniseries that tells the story of Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most well-known cartels in history”was the text with which the platform accompanied the photo on its Twitter account.

Through its social networks, Netflix shared a shot of Sofía Vergara’s transformation to embody Griselda Blanco in the series “Griselda”. PHOTO: Twitter screenshot (@NetflixLAT)

