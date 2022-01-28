Vladimir Putin is in favor of Bitcoin mining in Russia

Key facts: The Russian Ministry of Finance does not want to end bitcoin, but it does want to regulate it.

Vladimir Putin assured that Russia has a “surplus of electricity”.

Within the Russian government, the debate was opened on the controversial recommendation of the Central Bank of Russia to prohibit the trade, use and mining of Bitcoin in that country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not leave this issue out at a recent ministerial meeting. Although he did not want to take sides on the financial regulator’s proposal, he did emphasize that his country has “certain competitive advantages, especially in the so-called mining [de Bitcoin]».

He assured that this nation has a “surplus of electricity” and has “well-trained personnel” for the industry development of Bitcoin mining.

“The Central Bank does not stand in our way of technical progress and is making the necessary efforts to introduce the latest technologies in this area of ​​​​activity,” Putin said.

Putin defended the position of the financial body at the point of bitcoin volatilityn, because “it carries certain risks, first of all for citizens,” said the president.

Russian President Vladimir Putin extolled Russia’s ability to mine Bitcoin. Source: Kremlin.ru.

The Russian president asked his ministers to continue the discussion on the issue and a unanimous decision is reached between all parties involved.

Officials and personalities of Russia do not agree with the ban on Bitcoin

The proposal to ban bitcoin in Russia was not well received by the Ministry of Finance of that nation.

Ivan Chebeskov, director of the financial policy department of that ministry, indicated that the minister of that portfolio was in favor of regulation, but did not support the ban on cryptocurrenciesas reported by a local media.

“We need to regulate, not ban. The regulation will protect citizens,” the Russian official assured.

Chebeskov believes that banning cryptocurrencies in Russia could leave them behind in the industry “high-tech” compared to other countries. One such nation is the United States, with whom relations have warmed of late and which currently hosts 42% of the world’s Bitcoin hashrate, while Russia holds 13%.

Russia owns 13% of Bitcoin’s processing power, while the United States has 42%. Source: Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance (CCAF).

In a similar line of action, the founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, manifested himself.

Durov believes that banning the cryptocurrency industry “will destroy a number of high-tech sectors of the economy,” as CriptoNoticias reported.

He also argued that the restrictions against the cryptocurrency industry will promote the exodus of specialists in technology and information.

All the hype around bitcoin in Russia began on January 20, when the Russian Central Bank indicated that bitcoin and cryptocurrencies “pose significant threats to the well-being of Russian citizens and the stability of the financial system.”

The financial entity proposesprohibit the use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a means of payment through a series of laws.