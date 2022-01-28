Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Friday, January 28

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You will be aware and alert in your world of associations. You will no longer trust everyone as before. Those who had forgotten you return with forgiveness on their lips. All legal problems are resolved favorably since justice will be on your side if you have acted ethically. Lucky numbers: 50, 18, 31.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

You will put more emphasis on your health and take care now to put yourself in optimal conditions. You will change your diet for a healthier and more nutritious one. Take the initiative and get involved in some type of exercise program. Planetary energy restores your faith in yourself and the ability to create and earn good money. Lucky numbers: 32, 45, 16.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Work with the spontaneous, the natural. Let your radiant personality shine through. Work from the heart and you will win the sympathy and support of many. Your greatest strength will be your deep spirituality. All the good that you gave away in the past will become blessings for you. Lucky numbers: 17, 8, 35.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

You will have a lot of energy, light and wisdom to get ahead in everything that is business. In matters of love, do not rush into marriage or union and take your time choosing a partner. Don’t make old mistakes. Things related to lawyers and courts will be favored by the stars. Lucky numbers: 25, 7, 16.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

A sad but educational chapter in love closes and you are saturated with new illusions. No matter how old you are, your heart beats with passion again. The Cosmos wants you happy and you will decide to be. You will feel reborn, prepare yourself and emotionally strengthen yourself so that nothing affects you. Lucky numbers: 11, 42, 4.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Live from moment to moment enjoying the here and now. Enjoy the present intensely. Bury your past and don’t worry so much about your future. Now you join your soulmates since spiritual compatibility will be very important to you in sentimental matters. Lucky numbers: 23, 5, 14.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

You will now decide to be happy and make the most of every moment of your existence. Pay more attention to your body, your public image and your mental health. Put yourself in optimal conditions so that you can enjoy all the wonderful things that life can offer you. Lucky numbers: 33, 6, 24.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

You stand on safe ground and sail now through serene waters. You will not care about the opinion of others and you will not have to make an effort to maintain your public image. You will act and live following the dictates of your heart. You will have great faith in your talents and in your unique ability to improve yourself. Lucky numbers: 14, 32, 5.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You face situations and people that will serve as an experience to prevent you from making the same mistakes in life. You will feel like a warrior who has already won many battles. Your attitude towards friends, family and lovers has changed or will change dramatically. Lucky numbers: 48, 12, 9.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Allow your radiant personality to express itself and manifest itself in full width. Get in touch with your inner self for guidance in making decisions. Do not limit yourself or put borders on yourself. fly high You are a spiritual being within a physical body without chains or ties. Lucky numbers: 11, 20, 2.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Your self-esteem improves. Now you command, order and respect you. No one will make you lose your head anymore. Your time has come to clarify your sentimental world and sad chapters will be closed when it comes to love in your life. Opportunities present themselves to meet people who will fill you with inspiration. Lucky numbers: 19, 3, 23.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Pay attention to your hunches and revelations as you will be more psychic and receptive than ever before. Any change will bring you luck, even if it scares you at first. The doors that were closed open for you. Spontaneous love will reign since nothing forced will happen in your life. Lucky numbers: 10, 1, 28.