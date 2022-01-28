Warren Buffet is now richer than Zuckerberg after tech crash

Warren Buffett is richer than Mark Zuckerberg againa reminder of the enduring power of his value investing approach.

It’s also the result of this week’s sharp drop in tech stocks, which has wiped about $50 billion from the wealth of Silicon Valley’s richest people.

The net worth of Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, plummeted by $25.8 billion on Thursday. the fourth steepest one-day drop in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. So far this year, Musk’s net worth is down $54 billion. For his part, Zuckerberg, co-founder of Meta Platforms Inc., saw his fortune drop 12%, or $15 billion, in 2022.

Buffett’s net worth has risen $2.4 billion this year to $111.3 billion. Now he tops Zuckerberg by $1 billion and is at his highest position in the Bloomberg index since March of last year.

Value stocks, the foundation of Buffett’s investment philosophy and the focus of his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc., have outperformed technology companies and the S&P 500 index since the beginning of the year.down 4.2% compared to 9.2% for the S&P and 15% for technology.

Buffett, 91, is the only person ranked in the top 10 richest in the world whose net worth has grown to date. Berkshire Hathaway’s A shares, which account for 98% of her fortune, have risen 2.3% since January 1.

Buffett’s persistent presence among the top rungs of the Billionaires Index is particularly significant given the amount of money he has donated over the years: nearly $33 billion in Berkshire stock to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation since 2006. Only Gates himself, currently No. 4 on the list with a net worth of $127 billion, has donated on that scale.

Since Jan. 1, the world’s 500 richest people have lost a combined $635 billion, as markets react to anticipated tightening from the Federal Reserve and inflation hits its highest level in four decades.