2022-01-28

The Honduran national team does not lift From the hand of ‘Bolillo’ Gomezthe Bicolor fell again in the Olympic Stadium and this time against Canada to exhibit the worst streak in its history in World Cup qualifiers.

Honduras is approaching the most negative mark in its history

After nine days played in the octagonal, the ‘H’ is the only one that still does not know the victory and adds only three points out of a possible 27.

That is why emblematic players like Carlo Costley They could not hide their frustration after seeing the new debacle of the National Team in San Pedro Sula.

”What will we be paying, my God? Honduras 0 vs 2 Canada ”, wrote the ‘Cocherito’ through his Twitter account and quickly received hundreds of responses from his followers.