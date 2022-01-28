2022-01-28
The Honduran national team does not lift From the hand of ‘Bolillo’ Gomezthe Bicolor fell again in the Olympic Stadium and this time against Canada to exhibit the worst streak in its history in World Cup qualifiers.
Honduras is approaching the most negative mark in its history
After nine days played in the octagonal, the ‘H’ is the only one that still does not know the victory and adds only three points out of a possible 27.
That is why emblematic players like Carlo Costley They could not hide their frustration after seeing the new debacle of the National Team in San Pedro Sula.
”What will we be paying, my God? Honduras 0 vs 2 Canada ”, wrote the ‘Cocherito’ through his Twitter account and quickly received hundreds of responses from his followers.
On the other hand, the former coach of Real España, mario zanabriaalso gave his point of view on what happens with Honduras in these playoffs.
”The problem of the H at this point is more emotional than football. Without a doubt,” said the Argentine on the same social network.
The Bicolor is once again without the World Cup date and will have to think about the next process with the intention of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.