Where is Tania Rincon from? Age, height and other information you didn’t know about TODAY’s driver

One of the Mexican beauties that has been captured by television stations is Tania Rincon, who today is the host of ‘Today‘, morning that has remained in the programming of Televisa for many years.

Interestingly, the beautiful Tania Rincon She is known for her work on ‘come the joy‘, a program that is considered the direct competition of ‘Today‘, to which the driver arrived thanks to her precedents in the middle, which go back to the ‘Our Beauty Michoacan‘, a contest of which she was the winner in 2006.

Despite her triumph, the Michoacan born on December 15, 1986 only managed to qualify among the semifinalists of the ‘Nuestra Belleza México’ contest, a fact that was enough to make herself known in the artistic world, since a year later she made her debut in the program ‘Sobre el asphalt’, broadcast by Telecable.

Her presence was so well received by the public that she was later invited to host the program ‘Lo Mejor de Fox Sport’, until she finally managed to enter TV Azteca, a company in which she began hosting the popular musical hits show called ‘Top Ten ‘.

But it was not until 2011 when the sexy driver managed to be invited to be part of the show’s hosts. ‘Come Joy‘, where thanks to her charisma, beauty and personality she managed to become one of the favorites of viewers, who have followed her in various projects, such as ‘La Isla: el Reality’ and ‘Baila si puede’.

However, in 2019 Tania Rincon announced that he would leave the acclaimed program and in June 2020 he joined the reality show ‘Guerreros’, which was a successful production of Televisa, a television station where he currently continues to pursue his career.

How tall and weigh is Tania Rincón?

On the Internet, many users often wonder how tall the beautiful driver is, and just like other mexican beauties, his height is over 160 centimeters, in fact, Tania Rincón is 1.65 meters tall, while its weight is 55 kilograms.

For those who are interested in zodiac signs, you will be pleased to know that Tania is not Pisces or Gemini, but Sagittarius, so she is not canceled yet.

Besides beautiful, Tania Rincon She is a very intelligent woman who has a degree in Communication Sciences and Techniques, a title she obtained at UNIVA Campus Guadalajara.

Regarding your interests, Tania Rincon, who was born in La Piedad, Michoacán, has proven to be passionate about sports, since she not only enjoys watching them but practicing them, in fact, she loves to run, although she also enjoys food, since on several occasions she has said to be ‘of good tooth’.

Her family life is not a secret for her fans, because in 2011 her wedding was a great event, where hundreds of guests saw her unite her life with her husband Daniel Pérez, in the company of whom she has two children Patricio and Amelia, who are the adoration of the driver

A curious fact of Tania Rincón is that he is terrified of vipers and he goes to America, also when he began his career, former beauty queen Lupita Jones advised him to have a nose job so that he could go further, advice that Tania did not follow, but that she later made public highlighting that one of the reasons why she could not win the Miss Mexico crown was because her breasts did not have the size that the judges usually rewarded.

KEEP READING:

Tania Rincón kissed Mauricio Mancera? Yolanda Andrade “exposes” TODAY’s driver

Tania Rincón puts the guest at Hoy in her place; They were partners in Venga La Alegría