Which Chivas players could end up at PSV Eindhoven?

The intention of the alliance of the Chivas de Guadalajara with PSV of the Netherlands is to internationalize both at a sporting level as a structural and even a commercial issue, but it is inevitable to think of some footballers who have the talent to join this squad that has taken them Much avail to various Mexican elements.

Just remember to Carlos Salcido and Francisco Javier el Maza Rodríguez as some of the red and white extraction players who made the leap to Europe thanks to the Farmers, who sheltered them and gave them enough weapons to succeed in the eredivise to the extent that they were champions before continuing their careers on the old continent.

This precedent excites more than one of the current players of Chivas to think about making the leap to Europe and it is inevitable to think about Alexis Vegathe best reference that the technician has Marcelo Leano. El Gru has two goals in three games and a few months ago won the jumping medal with the Tricolor at the Tokyo Olympics, so his name should be in PSV’s sights.

Which Chivas players could go to PSV Eindhoven?

Although Guadalajara is not going through its best sporting moment, there are soccer players who could well meet with a better performance to be considered in the future by a European squad. Luis Olivas is a young defender, of good stature and with the football resources to have greater projection if he meets a couple of good tournaments.

Another element that has started this season with good performances is Fernando Beltrán, the midfielder who had forgotten Víctor Manuel Vucetich, but whoue with firewood has been recovering part of its best level and like Vega He was also part of the Mexican team that hung the bronze in Tokyo. Jesús Angulo is another of those who join to this list, as he has been the best red-and-white reinforcement in recent years.

It should be noted that one of the main objectives of allying with the PSV implies for Chivas to share work methodologies as well as players and the holding of matches between both institutions: “Among the joint activities that will be carried out, both in Mexico and in the United States, will be the exchange of players and coaches at training levels, as an international experience for both parties.”