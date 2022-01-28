Will bitcoin reach $100,000 in 2022?

Vicente Varó asked me that question on the live broadcast the other day, while we were talking about crypto assets. And my answer was very clear: I have no idea. Without a doubt, if I have learned anything in recent years of great movements, global growth in adoption, institutional arrival, immense development of the ecosystem and excesses of all kinds, it is that launching forecasts on any asset, and bitcoin (BTC) in particular, is a chimera in which one should not participate.

However, and while I still think that a position in crypto assets should always be managed, establishing a coherent strategy with the knowledge, risk profile and utility that each one observes should be the main task of any investor and the question to answer before investing. a single euro Only in this way will you be prepared to assume (or not), a volatility that in this specific case is close to 100% in annualized terms and, thus, when you attend what some have classified as “indentation in cryptocurrencies” you will know perfectly well that, in addition to not having a clue who is speaking to you, because not all cryptoactives have a currency function to begin with, you will know perfectly that this is, today, the normal implicit behavior of this real digital asset in its monetization process. In essence, and while the same useful characteristics of bitcoin remain intact today as they did two, seven or fourteen months ago, the explanation must be sought on the side of demand and in the factors that are influencing it.

To analyze these variations, there are several tools that we can use in order to determine the real causes of the falls in prices, since in essence, the Blockchain allows us to extract the details of the movements of the different tokens, obtaining that information that it allows with a minimum of rigor based on flows, explain part of what happened to date. In the same way, the change in those conditions of the demand, can help to interpret the destiny and intentions of the same. Before thinking about the 100,000 USD, certain conditions must be met on that side. If to this we add the aforementioned existence of a investment strategy and plan, the market will surprise you with less virulence if you use it.

First of all, we must recognize that we have witnessed a rising bitcoin (BTC) correlation and the bags not expected by many operators, highlighting the behavior of the Altcoins with respect to the Nasdaq. The latter may be due to the assimilation of many crypto projects, to a “growth” market with its good and bad. Likewise, the arrival of more traditional investors who have incorporated these digital assets into their portfolios is generating greater volatility as a result of the decision to reduce exposure to global risk. Although it is a cause for concern, since it would be the loss of one of the main attributes of bitcoin (BTC) if it were to last over time, it is no less true that it was one of the logical consequences of the greater adoption achieved.

Secondly, and unlike what was seen in 2021, the falls in recent months are mainly caused by the short term speculators (open positions less than 5 months ago) that have sold at a loss (the majority), and that currently represent about 18% of the total circulating BTC.

If we now analyze the behavior of investors with more than 1000 BTC in portfolio, after the sharp decline in their positions between February and July 2021 (typical distribution process), in this last downward movement they have not shown such a pronounced behavior in sales and today, the first BTC acquisitions are being seen. This coincides with an increase, up to 60% of the total circulating, in the number of tokens that have not moved (hodl) in the last 12 months, a percentage that rises to 80% if we start from the last 6. That is, short-term investors have left and, on the other hand, long-term investors are beginning to enter while their global position is increasing. The future price movement will depend on the evolution of these flows.

Third, we cannot fail to observe the futures market. While the volume with respect to the spot has been increasing steadily over time (another consequence of the institutional arrival), we currently see open positions (OI) at similar levels of last summer, showing in some way the exit of flows produced to date. An increase in them would support the formation of a market floor that would support the previous data. Similarly, the “funding rate” remains negative, clearly in tune with the dominant downward movement. The same attention deserves a recovery of it as an indicator of the return of buying interest and flows. Likewise, the divergence shown by the BTC PUT/CALL ratio is striking, placed today at levels of 0.5 and without large increases in recent weeks. Lastly, it should be mentioned how the leverage and the “margin calls” have decreased (as has the TVL), being another indicator to watch in the coming weeks.

In this context and just naming a few of the variables that I consider most interesting when it comes to placing ourselves at the moment of the market, the investor should not try to identify target prices but, on the contrary, should dedicate your time and effort to understand the forces that move assets, the utility they generate (if they do), the network effect that bitcoin (BTC) has in this case (and its expansion) and place it in its proper measure within the portfolio. Applying risk management systems based on volatility, for example, has proven very useful in this and in all listed assets, being a simple tool to apply and easy to use. If all that data doesn’t add up, stay out on stablecoins (for example) renting at 8% on some platforms and protocols, seems to me the most appropriate.

Likewise, let us not forget that the ecosystem is no longer just about bitcoin (BTC) rather, a whole world of alternatives and possibilities for future growth is being developed. New investable business models, which require their corresponding prior understanding so as not to end up losing even their shirts, which will undoubtedly mark the development of crypto assets this year. Do not stop studying what moves in the NFTS (not in the speculative part) and its implications in all possible dimensions. Even the absurdities that are taking place generate ideas of how the future is going to be monetized in all possible fields. These are times of learning, of knowing how to position oneself with a long-term vision and in the right measure of the risk that each one can assume and, if bitcoin (BTC) will reach 100,000USD or not, I leave that to the fortune-tellers and prophets of the kind who, By the way, it does not stop emerging with each passing day.