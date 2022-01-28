Will Joe Biden be able to forge an alliance against Putin?

US President Joe Biden’s efforts to rally support, both domestically and internationally, ahead of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine is just the latest test of his ability to bridge political ideological divides and strike a balance between conflicting interests in order to build an effective alliance against a common enemy.

If you take into account so far his presidency, it is not a sure thing. Biden is trying to create the kind of alliance internationally that he hasn’t even been able to put together at home, where he suffered defeats on voting rights, public spending and climate change.

Now he faces a more complicated and dangerous challenge: holding the West together in the face of what White House officials say is a likely invasion of Ukraine under orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The combination of challenges is seen as a key test of the two fundamental promises of the campaign that brought Biden to the presidency in 2020: that he will be able to achieve goals at the national level and at the same time restore the position of the United States on the international stage after of the volatile four years of Donald Trump’s presidency.

“Beginning with the chaotic end of the war in Afghanistan, the rise in COVID cases in the fall, economic concerns over inflation and labor shortages, and the problems he is having at the legislative level, Biden finds himself facing a disaffected population that sees a series of unfulfilled promises,” said Christopher Borick, director of the Institute of Public Opinion at Muhlenberg College. “The situation in Ukraine is another test of their competence.”

The crisis in Ukraine comes at a time when popular support for the president is dwindling in the polls.

Only a quarter of the population has significant confidence that Biden will effectively manage the military to advance America’s position abroad. About 40% have little confidence in the president on that issue, according to a survey by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for the Study of Public Affairs. Democrats are now less inclined to say they have “a great deal of confidence” in Biden compared to when he became president (48% vs. 65%), according to the poll.

Government officials have been making frantic efforts to build a consensus within NATO at a time when a Russian attack looks increasingly likely.

Biden’s national security advisers have been working with several European nations, the European Commission and global providers to come up with contingency plans in the event Russia cuts off energy supplies to the continent.

Biden has repeatedly warned that he will not send troops to Ukraine, but has placed 8,500 troops on standby for possible deployment to the Baltic region. In addition, he has warned of “enormous consequences” and severe sanctions against Russia – and against Putin personally – if Russia attacks Ukraine militarily.

Biden has said that he has spoken with all allies within NATO and that “we all agree.”

In fact, Biden, who met on Monday by videoconference with several European leaders, assures that there is “total unanimity” in the Western alliance, but there are signs of discrepancies. Germany, for example, has refused to give Ukraine military assistance even though the United States and other NATO countries have. The Germans argued that such aid could further inflame tensions.