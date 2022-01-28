William Levy announced the end of his relationship with Elizabeth Gutiérrez on Instagram but deleted the publication

William Levy made a publication where he would have confirmed his separation from Elizabeth Gutiérrez, his partner with whom he had two children. The couple met on the Telemundo reality show, “Protagonistas de Novela.”

“We want to let you know that after thinking it over, we have decided to end our relationship,” the post reads. “But we will continue to be the beautiful family that we are and the best parents for our children. That will never change.”

It is worth mentioning that After 10 minutes, Levy deleted the post from his Instagram Stories. and it no longer appears. However, someone was able to take a screenshot of the publication and shared it.

Until now it is not known if Levy was the victim of a hack and someone jokingly made the publication, or if it was really a statement from the actor of “Café Con Aroma de Mujer”.

Elizabeth’s social networks have no activity today, Thursday, January 27.

We have contacted the stars’ representatives for a confirmation and will update as soon as there is a response.

Keep reading

• William Levy confirms leading role in ‘Montecristo’ with Pantaya

• William Levy stars in movie ‘South Beach Love’ for Hallmark Channel

• Alicia Machado calls William Levy ‘unbearable’ in ‘The House of Celebrities’