Wilmar Roldán arbitration challenges in Ecuador vs Brazil for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | Qatar World Cup

Tough test for Wilmar Roldán in the South American qualifiers. The Colombian referee imparted justice in the tie at one between Ecuador and Brazil and came out well freed from punctual actions in the development of the match.

Expulsions, penalties, use of VAR… Absolutely everything happened at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito.

The first great challenge for the Antioquian came in the quarter hour, when Alexader Domínguez, who plays in the local rental with Deportes Tolima, missed the ball in a closing and ended up hitting Matheus Cunha’s neck with the sole of his boot. At first he did not sanction anything, but after reviewing the VAR he showed the Ecuadorian goalkeeper the red card. Right decision.

Five minutes later (20′), Emerson took Michael Estrada ahead, he already had a yellow card, he saw the second and left Brazil with the same ten men as his rival. Decision in which the VAR did not intervene and it was perfect.

At 25′, Alisson was involved in a situation similar to that of Domínguez: a divided ball, a start and a hard tackle against the rival attacker. On this occasion, Roldán immediately expelled the alleged aggressor. But from the VAR came the miraculous call and they asked him to review, taking into account that the Brazilian goalkeeper hit the ball first and then the rival. It all ended in yellow.

Already in the second half, at minute 55, Pervis Estupiñán beat Dani Alves in strength inside the area and when trying to pass Ede Militao, he fell to the grass. Roldán, who was close to the play, immediately sanctioned the maximum penalty. But again they asked him to review the action and although it was fine, it is clear that Estupiñán was the one who stepped on the defender. Play, play.

And in added time, another controversy on behalf of Alisson. When he looked like he was controlling a ball inside the area, the ball made a strange bounce and fell short. The Liverpool goalkeeper came out to punch and took the attacker away. Roldán not only sanctioned a penalty but also showed the player the second yellow card. Expulsion that again remained a mere illusion, because in the review it was clear that Alisson hit the ball first and then the rival.

In the end, Wilmar Roldán in the company of the VAR came out completely unscathed from the fierce duel in Quito.