Wind power works a miracle and is already capable of giving stability to the grid like other synchronous technologies – El Periodico de la Energía

In a milestone for the integration of renewable energy, General Electric (GE) and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) They operated a common class of wind turbines in grid-forming mode, which is when the generator can set the grid voltage and frequency and, if necessary, operate without power from the electrical grid.

The demonstration at NREL using GE controls showed that the popular Type 3 turbine technology can provide fundamental stability to the electrical grid. Such grid formation controls could allow the turbine to compensate for less conventional sources of grid stability, such as coal or gas generators.

This real device demonstration is the first of several in the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Wind Energy Technologies project, “Wind as a Virtual Synchronous Generator (WindVSG)”, which aims to investigate wind and storage inverter controls that electronically mimic the stabilization of conventional generators. As part of WindVSG, NREL has been conducting research characterizing investor-based resources Y simulate system operation in controlled network environments. The lab is now validating networking principles on real devices in a replicated power grid environment.

“We have shown that a common variety of wind turbines can provide the same underlying services of voltage and frequency stability that are often provided by fossil fuel power plants,” said NREL chief engineer, Vahan Gevorgian. “This is another example of how inverter-based energy resources such as wind and solar power can play a larger role in future energy systems.”

Since renewable energies represent a larger part of the energy supply, they will also have to assume a most of the responsibility as administrators of the stability of the network. That responsibility includes the ability to restart power after a blackout, restabilize after a transient electrical event, and generally “shape” the grid as baseline power resources. The big ones Synchronous generators have traditionally supported a constant frequency and voltage in the network . Now, inverter-based resources like wind, solar, and batteries are being groomed for that role across multiple DOE projects, including the Grid-Forming Inverter consortiumwhich will share research findings and objectives among industry and community partners.

In the WindVSG demonstration, a GE-NREL team deployed controls for a 2.5 MW Type 3 wind turbine drive train to provide primary frequency and voltage support and restabilize the surrounding grid by adjusting its power in response to electrical variations. momentary Type 3 turbines are a particularly complex case for developing network formation controls. These turbines use a generator that is directly connected to the grid, with the turbines’ electricity output controlled by power electronics. To fully understand this complexity, NREL developed a comprehensive model of turbine electrodynamics, with the help of a custom toolset developed by your research team.

NREL turned on the net-forming turbine using the Advanced Research on Integrated Power Systems (ARIES) platform, which enables validation at scale in a network replication environment. A 5 MW research dynamometer served as the prime mover in the simulated power system, allowing researchers to emulate different network dynamics and observe turbine performance. The team found that with GE’s grid-forming controls, the turbine can provide phase-jump power and inertia in a similar way to a synchronous machine, which is a key feature for adding stability to the grid. Such capabilities are generally not available with tracking controls. that exist in most unconventional power devices, such as solar plants and battery storage systems, and typically produce power that closely follows the grid frequency and voltage of the larger electrical system.

“In this work we have found that the grid-forming turbine serves for underlying stability where it is needed: in systems with many inverter-based resources and few conventional forms of stability,” Gevorgian said. “The ARIES platform makes this research possible: we can adjust the conditions these turbines will experience in a living system, but within the safety of a controlled environment.”

While a big step forward for renewable network-forming resources, this demonstration also indicates new directions for research. Within the WindVSG project, the team will continue to study how the grid-forming turbine interacts with other devices in the power system and whether the mode of grid formation generates higher mechanical stress on the turbine. Other demonstrations will also validate the grid-forming turbine when it is disconnected from the power grid.

For wind turbine fleets and other resources such as solar PV and battery storage, grid formation controls could open up a new market opportunity in the form of grid services; that is, grid stability as another value stream for renewable resources. With this demonstration, using the GE solution, NREL has validated yet another approach for renewable assets to deliver advanced stability. And with the ARIES platform, NREL can help partners demonstrate that renewable source stability in their own systems.



Post Views:

283