With the iPhone 13 as the flagship and despite the lack of chips, Apple had record sales that exceeded Wall Street estimates

Manzana, the technological giant founded by Steve Jobs and commanded today by its Executive Chairman, Tim Cook, reported record sales in the last quarter of 2021, beating Wall Street estimates. They reached USD 123.9 billion, which meant an increase of 11%, despite the supply crisis and the shortage of chips amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earning was $34.6 billion, or $2.10 a share, versus analyst expectations of $31 billion.

In this context, the firm highlighted that it benefited from the strong demand for the iPhone in China and because it was able to face the limitations of the supply chain and the interruptions due to the appearance of the Omicron variant.

Stocking issues for the iPhone 13 and other new products, such as the latest Macs and the Apple Watch, caused several-week delays in shipments. In the previous earnings report, Apple had said that the inconvenience cost it $6 billion in sales and warned that the holiday quarter would be even worse.

iPhone 13 brought Apple worldwide sales revenue of $71.6 billion, up 9% from the same period in 2020, far exceeding Wall Street targets

In this framework, the financial president Luca Master said to Reuters in an interview that the effect had been more than $6 billion, but that the restrictions would ease in the current quarter, which ends in March.

“The level of restriction will very much depend on other companies, what will be the demand for chips from other companies and from other industries. It’s hard for us to predict, so we try to focus on the short term“, He said.

With few rival phones having debuted in the holiday season, the iPhone 13 brought Apple worldwide sales revenue of $71.6 billion, a 9% increase from the same period in 2020, well exceeding sales targets. Wall Street, according to Refinitiv data.

Meanwhile, revenue from the Mac line was $10.85 billion compared to an estimated $9.52 billion, up 25% year-over-year. While iPad revenue was $7.25bn versus an estimated $8.18bn, down 14% year over year.

iPhone market share in China hit a record 23% in the Christmas quarter, during which it was the biggest seller for the first time in six years., according to Counterpoint Research.

The company’s total revenue in the first fiscal quarter was $123.9 billion, up 11% from last year and above the average analyst estimate of $118.7 billion. Earning was $34.6 billion, or $2.10 per share, compared to analyst expectations of $31 billion, or $1.89 per share.

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital tools for communication, learning and entertainment, which in turn fueled extraordinary sales for Apple in each of the company’s businesses, including computers, accessories and tablets.

Apple’s services business, which includes paid apps like Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Fitness, also saw a big rebound. Services revenue rose 24% to $19.5 billion, beating analyst estimates of $18.6 billion.

According to the agency Reuters, the company has 785 million paid subscribers across its offering, up from 620 million a year ago and 745 million last quarter.

“What we expect for the March quarter is solid year-over-year revenue growth,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook REUTERS.

However, concerns about slowing sales and looming interest rate hikes have made the sector less attractive in the past month, with the tech firm itself taking a hit. After surpassing a market value of $3 trillion in early January, Apple is now worth $2.6 trillion, as reported by the agency Bloomberg.

“What we expect for the March quarter is solid revenue growth,” Cook told the news portal. CNBC. He added: “We expect supply constraints in the March quarter to be less than in the December quarter.”

“Our biggest problem is the supply of chips,” said the Apple CEO, and not the other parts that make up smartphones, such as screens and batteries.

Meanwhile, the iPads were the most notable disappointment. Sales were down from last year and missed analyst estimates, but that was likely because Apple couldn’t make enough iPads and prioritized other devices. In that sense, Cook attributed the results of the iPad to “significant” supply limitations.

